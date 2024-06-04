West Contender Named as ‘Obvious Threat’ to Steal Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein

The Oklahoma City Thunder is the biggest threat to steal Isaiah Hartenstein away from the New York Knicks this summer, according to Bleacher Report’s salary cap guru Eric Pincus.

After capturing the Western Conference’s top seed, the Thunder’s lack of size was exposed in their second-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. The Mavericks’ rim-running rookie Derek Lively finished at plus-26 in the series-clinching Game 6.

With $33 million in cap space to spend in the offseason, the Thunder would be looking to add more size next to the lanky Chet Holmgren.

“The Thunder are the obvious team with cap space to outspend New York. They need additional size up front, and Hartenstein is still only 26. It makes a lot of sense on paper, but Oklahoma City has to decide that Hartenstein is the right fit,” Pincus wrote.

Hartenstein, a floor-spacing big man with solid passing skill, rebounding and rim protection, could be the missing piece to the Thunder puzzle.

While the Knicks can go over the cap to re-sign Hartenstein using his early Bird rights, they are only limited to a maximum of four years, $72.5 million, according to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks.

“Any interested rival team will have the ability to double that amount — as much as $151.6 million over the same four-year length,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on May 31.