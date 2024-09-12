‘Dream’ Trade Target Could Require Knicks to Move Julius Randle

The New York Knicks have an impressive roster on paper with very few holes. Still, they’re lacking at the center position, an area they might need to improve before the season starts. The Knicks could run into an issue with Mitchell Robinson’s injury history and Precious Achiuwa being undersized.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report explored one “dream” trade target for every NBA team, listing Isaiah Stewart for the Knicks. However, Pincus wrote that Julius Randle could be a part of a potential trade, which would bring questions for the Knicks.

“The Knicks accomplished much this summer by adding Mikal Bridges via trade with the Brooklyn Nets. OG Anunoby re-signed, and Jalen Brunson extended,” Pincus wrote on September 12. “However, the team lost Isaiah Hartenstein and has a hole at the center position with Mitchell Robinson struggling to stay healthy and Precious Achiuwa a bit undersized (6’8”).

“The team previously talked to the Utah Jazz about Kessler but didn’t find common ground. He’s a viable option, but Isaiah Stewart II of the Detroit Pistons may be a natural fit. He’s about the same height as Achiuwa but has a bigger body. Stewart has a team-friendly multiyear contract, has improved his outside shot and could be part of the return if the Knicks send out Randle.”

Julius Randle Contract Update

Randle is extension-eligible but hasn’t landed a new deal with the New York Knicks. With the new apron rules, the Knicks could explore all options to better position themselves for the future.

On an episode of the “Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said that he doesn’t “expect” Randle to get an extension.

“This is kind of one of the big looming questions in the league right now,” Lowe said on September 10. “Julius Randle is extension-eligible. There has not been an extension. I don’t expect there to be an extension, just because the Knicks have to be very careful with their finances.”

Randle was injured and had surgery on his shoulder during the 2023-24 campaign but averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 46 games. His production has been far superior to Stewart’s.

Detroit Pistons Would ‘Pick up’ Call About Stewart

If the New York Knicks are interested in Stewart of the Detroit Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on July 3 that the Pistons would “pick up” a call on the 23-year-old center.

“The Detroit Pistons will pick up if you call them about Isaiah Stewart, whose four-year, $64 million extension kicks in this season,” Katz wrote. “But like with Williams and Carter, it would take the Knicks parting with a valuable rotation player to acquire him. And while Stewart plays hard, is physical and played out of position for much of last season, New York may not want to give up core pieces for him.”

As Katz alluded, the Knicks would have to move a “valuable rotation player to acquire him.” Many players on the Knicks roster currently fit the description of a “valuable rotation player,” including Randle.

Stewart had a productive season in 2023-24, averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.