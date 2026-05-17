Jalen Brunson Gets Compared to Allen Iverson by Former Knicks Guard

It’s only been four seasons since Jalen Brunson joined the New York Knicks, but he has made a tremendous impact on the franchise and the city. Brunson has led the Knicks to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances, with the 2026 NBA Finals in sight.

On the latest episode of the Julian Edelman‘s Names With Games podcast, former Knicks guard Baron Davis was very complimentary to Brunson. Davis even went as far as comparing the lefty guard to the great Allen Iverson.

“Jalen Brunson to me is like Allen Iverson in this era,” Davis said, via HoopsHype. “Like nobody can guard him. No matter what you do, he going to get his shot off. He gets hot. You know, it’s on fuego and he can play to the moment.”

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While Brunson isn’t as flashy as The Answer, he’s a certified bucket and a clutch performer. He’s averaging 27.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists in this year’s playoffs.

Iverson, on the other hand, averaged 32.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game during their 2001 postseason run.

Brunson has been playing well since coach Mike Brown decided to play through Karl-Anthony Towns. The move paid off since KAT lifted a ton of pressure from his star guard, with the Knicks on a seven-game winning streak heading into the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks three straight after being down 2-1 and swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Another Ex-Knicks Compared Jalen Brunson to Allen Iverson

In an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week, former Knicks guard Jamal Crawford likened Jalen Brunson’s productivity to how the Sixers were using Allen Iverson back in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

“I think they are a little more diverse in using Brunson,” said Crawford, via Basketball Network. “To me, they’re using Brunson, as A.I. was used in Philly. And they got him off the ball some. They moved him around. Then they got him in pick-and-roll situations. Obviously, we know the playoffs slow down, and you want the ball in your best player’s hands, but they’re a little less predictable.”

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The change has paid dividends for the Knicks. They are on a roll since making the change, and Mike Brown will continue to use it moving forward.

Mike Brown Explains Decision to Change Offense Around Jalen Brunson

Speaking to reporters after sweeping the Sixers, Knicks coach Mike Brown explained how he brought up the changes to their offense to the team. Brown has always been open to players, and it paid off instantly starting from Game 4 of the first round.

“Was there any concern? No. What was the dialogue? The dialogue was, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” Brown said, via The New York Post. “It was that simple. There’s not really much you can talk about at that point when you’re down 2-1.”

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Jalen Brunson was the most affected in terms of touches, but he has embraced the new offense and has flourished with Karl-Anthony Towns being the primary playmaker.

When asked why he agreed to the change, Brunson had a simple answer, “I’m not self-centered, that’s why.”

The Knicks are four wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They will either play the Detroit Pistons on the road or the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in Game 1 on Tuesday.