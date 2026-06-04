Jalen Brunson Delivers Good News About Injury After Game 1 Win Vs Spurs

Jalen Brunson had an injury scare in the New York Knicks’ massive Game 1 win on the road against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The injury came in the first half when Brunson was hit in the knee by Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes, causing him to briefly go to the locker room.

After the game, Brunson laid all injury concerns to rest, expressing great news for Knicks fans for the rest of the series.

“I’ll be alright,” Brunson said during ESPN broadcast’s post-game interview.

Brunson finished the game with 30 points, including 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure the 1-0 lead in the series. He shot 12 of 31 from the field, had three rebounds, and two assists.

All of these, despite getting hurt multiple times in the first half as the Spurs started the game with great physicality, before the Knicks adjusted in the second half.

Victor Wembanyama was held to 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Spurs, which enjoyed a 14-point lead at one point in the game.

The Knicks’ second-best scorer is Karl-Anthony Towns with 18 points along with 12 rebounds.

Mike Brown Lauds Jalen Brunson After Crucial Game 1 Victory

Knicks head coach Mike Brown commended Brunson for showing up when it mattered most as the Knicks leader took over the game late in the third quarter and steered the team to victory, their 12th straight in the playoffs.

“He’s a gamer, man. In the biggest moments, he shows up,” Brown said. “That’s what MVPs are supposed to do. We put the ball in his hands, said we were going to live and die with him, he went and got it done for us.”

Brunson struggled in the first three quarters as the Spurs’ defense zeroed in on him, until the Knicks increased the tempo to take control the rest of the way.

Brunson also kept himself serviceable on defense, especially down the stretch, following the Spurs’ constant intent of attacking him throughout the game.

With the win, the Knicks now hold the home-court advantage in the series.

Knicks Get Higher Chance To Win NBA Title After Game 1

With their Game 1 victory, the Knicks have history on their side as 70% of Game 1 winners have won a best-of-seven NBA Finals.

The Knicks have yet to win an NBA title since 1973, over 50 years ago. Game 1 was their first NBA Finals game since 1999, coincidentally against the Spurs.

A championship victory this season would give their rabid franchise its first taste of NBA success after half a century of ups and downs.

For now, they have to focus on getting three more wins in what is expected to be a tightly-contested series against the Western Conference champions.

Game 2 will be on Friday, June 5, in San Antonio before it swings to New York for the Knicks ‘ first NBA Finals home game in 27 years.