2-Time Super Bowl Champion Calls Jalen Brunson ‘King of New York’

Jalen Brunson helped deliver the New York Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years. After dropping 45 points in the closeout, Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Brunson has seemingly become the unofficial Mayor of New York City.

This past week alone, he’s made appearances at Fanatics Fest, the Time100 Sports Gala, and even made his way to a New York Yankees game. While his face continues to pop-up all over NYC, his time in the spotlight doesn’t appear to be finished yet. On Saturday night, Brunson was in attendance, and participated in WWE’s Main Event alongside Roman Reigns. The event took place at none other than the ‘Mecca’, Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson Earns Another Heroic Title

Ahead of the NBA Finals MVP’s most recent wrestling endeavor, another NY sports legend, threw his opinion into the ring, donning Brunson with yet another title. Two-time, Super Bowl champion for the NY Giants, Eli Manning, narrated a promotional video for Saturday night’s event, sending the highest of praise Brunson’s way.

The nearly two-minute video highlights virtually all of the championship moments in NY sports history, raising up the leaders of each team in the process. Some of the names found throughout the video range from Babe Ruth, to Willis Reed, to Derek Jeter, to (Eli) Manning himself. And at the video’s culmination, Manning welcomes Brunson to this heralded fraternity, calling him the “Newest King of New York”.

Manning, who helped lead the Giants to two Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots (42 and 46), cemented his legacy in the annals of NY sports lore forever. So it’s only fitting Manning would pass along such an honor to Brunson.

Jalen Brunson Vanquishes Basketball Enemy at WWE’s Main Event

While Brunson continues to recover from wrist surgery this offseason, that didn’t stop him from taking the ring at WWE’s Main Event. Brunson reprised his role in the wrestling world, teaming up with (Roman) Reigns yet again. And while the night brought some adversity, with Indiana Pacers point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, making an appearance, Brunson escaped victorious.

He made it through the night without suffering further injury, and the night closed with he and Reigns’ hands in the air, hoisting a WWE belt as well as the Larry O’Brien Trophy itself.

Brunson wasn’t the only Knicks player mixing it up with the WWE on Saturday night. Karl-Anthony Towns teamed up with famed, Knicks curse-breaker, Danhausen to help defeat JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

Brunson, in his fourth season with the Knicks, continued his stellar play. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game. He was an All-Star and made an All-NBA team (second), both for the third consecutive season. And for the fifth straight season, his points per game average increased during the playoffs (28.4 this season) as compared to the regular season.

All of that was reportedly achieved on an injured wrist. After the NBA Finals, it was revealed that Brunson injured his wrist at some point during the playoffs, requiring surgery. The surgery took place on July 7, 2026, repairing his left wrist. Brunson is expected to resume basketball activities at some point this Summer.