Jalen Brunson’s Custom Fit Catches Attention at Yankees-Dodgers

Jalen Brunson, after helping deliver the New York Knicks first NBA championship in 53 years, seems to have become the unofficial Mayor of New York City. With appearances on talk shows, at this year’s Fanatics Fest, at the Time100 Sports Gala, and various sporting events all over town, Brunson’s face has been popping up just about everywhere around NYC.

The NBA Finals MVP’s most recent siting was inside Yankee Stadium, where Brunson showed up to root on the New York Yankees as they took on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. While Brunson took in the game from a suite high above the field, it didn’t take long for his face to land on the broadcast.

Jalen Brunson Grabs Attention on Yankees Broadcast

Brunson was brought up multiple times on the YES Network broadcast, and his face promptly landed front-and-center on your television screen. And on one of those occasions, Brunson was quick to salute the crowd, showing off his Yankees hat to the world. But with a turn to the side, Brunson made sure to point out what he had embroidered on the side of his custom hat.

“KNICKS IN 5,” the hat read.

The initial video was picked up and posted to Major League Baseball’s official X account (@MLB) just after 8:00 p.m. EDT. And in just over five hours, the video has gone viral, amassing more than 812,000 views on this account alone.

The Knicks now standing as the defending NBA champions. And with fellow players praising the Knicks whenever an opportunity presents itself, an added pressure to follow-up on their success will seemingly stick to this team. This week alone, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards both heaped incredibly high praise on Brunson and the Knicks.

James acknowledged the job head coach Mike Brown, Brunson, and the entire roster did in adjusting from previous seasons’ failures to this year’s success. And Edwards, at Fanatics Fest on Friday, suggested that Brunson is essentially the current “face of the league”.

Brunson Added to Knicks Legacy, Playing on Injured Wrist

Brunson, in his fourth season with the Knicks, continued his stellar level of play. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game. He was an All-Star and made an All-NBA team (second), both for the third consecutive season. And for the fifth straight season, his points per game average increased during the playoffs (28.4 this season) as compared to the regular season.

And all of these accomplishments were reportedly achieved on an injured wrist. After the NBA Finals, it was revealed that Brunson injured his wrist at some point during the playoffs, and would require surgery. The surgery took place on July 7, 2026, repairing his left wrist. Brunson is expected to resume basketball activities at some point this Summer.

Until Brunson is able to make his return to basketball, it seems he’ll continue to pop-up all across the sports and entertainment world, primarily in and around NYC. Brunson’s already confirmed he’ll be in attendance for Saturday Night’s (July 18) WWE Main Event with Roman Reigns. The event will take place at none other than the ‘Mecca’, Madison Square Garden.