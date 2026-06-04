New York Knicks Get Bad News at Halftime of Game 1 vs. San Antonio Spurs

The New York Knicks went into halftime of Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs with more than a seven-point deficit to worry about, especially considering Jalen Brunson’s injury status.

ESPN’s live win probability gave the Spurs a 75.9% chance to win after San Antonio took a 55-48 lead into halftime, according to ESPN’s in-game analytics. The Knicks were still within striking distance, but the first-half numbers told a more uncomfortable story: New York was chasing the game, Jalen Brunson was working through a rough shooting half, including exiting the game due to an injury, and San Antonio was getting cleaner offensive production from more places.

Brunson led the Knicks with 11 points at halftime, but he needed 15 shots to get there. He went 5-of-15 from the field and 1-of-5 from three-point range, with three turnovers and a minus-11 in 17 minutes.

For New York, that is the biggest warning sign.

The Knicks do not need Brunson to carry every possession to win this series, but they do need him to bend the defense efficiently enough to create rhythm for everyone else. In the first half, San Antonio made him work for nearly everything, and the Spurs turned that into a manageable but meaningful halftime cushion.

ESPN’s Win Probability Puts Knicks in Early Hole

The Knicks trailed by only seven at halftime, but ESPN’s model viewed San Antonio as the clear favorite from that point, giving the Spurs roughly a three-in-four chance to close out Game 1.

That number matters because the Spurs had already created separation without a monster half from Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama had nine points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks at halftime. He was only 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-3 from three, but his defensive impact still showed up. San Antonio had four blocks as a team, compared to one for New York, and the Knicks had trouble turning their paint touches into clean offense.

The Spurs also got a major first-half lift from Julian Champagnie, who scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 5-of-6 from three-point range. That was the difference between a tight half and a Spurs lead with real pressure attached.

New York actually shot slightly better overall from the field, 41% to San Antonio’s 40%, and held a 27-26 rebounding edge. But the Spurs created the more valuable scoring profile. San Antonio hit nine threes to New York’s six and went 10-of-12 at the free-throw line, while the Knicks attempted only three free throws.

That free-throw gap is especially concerning for the Knicks because it suggests San Antonio was defending without fouling while New York was not consistently forcing the issue downhill.

Jalen Brunson’s First Half Gives Knicks Their Clearest Adjustment

Brunson’s first-half line was not empty. He had 11 points and two assists, and the Knicks still ran much of their best offense through his pressure. But he also looked like a player taking contact and playing through bumps and bruises as San Antonio’s defense crowded him.

The Knicks need more efficient decision-making around Brunson in the second half. That does not necessarily mean taking the ball out of his hands. It means cleaner spacing, faster releases and more help from the supporting cast before the possession gets late.

Karl-Anthony Towns had eight points, six rebounds and two assists at halftime. OG Anunoby added five points, while Mikal Bridges had four points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Josh Hart helped on the glass and as a connector with five rebounds and three assists, but he also picked up three fouls in just seven minutes.

That foul trouble matters. Hart is one of New York’s best chaos players, and the Knicks were plus-five in his limited first-half minutes. If he cannot stay on the floor, New York loses one of its best transition rebounders and secondary playmakers.