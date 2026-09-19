Knicks Get Major Jalen Brunson Injury Update Before Training Camp

The New York Knicks appear set to open training camp without restrictions on the player most central to their championship defense.

Jalen Brunson is “about 80 to 85 percent” recovered from the left wrist surgery he underwent in July, ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reported Friday on “NBA Today.” More importantly for New York, Brunson is back doing basketball activities and is expected to be fully available when training camp opens Sept. 29.

“One thing you didn’t see on Jalen Brunson’s wrist was a brace,” Goodwill said, before adding that Brunson should have “no restrictions” when camp begins.

That is the part of the update that matters most for the Knicks.

Brunson is not yet at 100 percent, but the timetable suggests his recovery has progressed enough that the wrist should not interfere with New York’s preparation for another title run.

Jalen Brunson Played Through Wrist Injury in NBA Finals

The injury makes what Brunson accomplished in June look even more remarkable.

Brunson, who is left-handed, played through the wrist problem during the Knicks’ championship run before undergoing surgery July 7. He averaged 32.6 points in the NBA Finals and delivered his biggest performances when New York needed him most.

He scored 36 points in Game 4, when the Knicks erased a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs, then erupted for 45 points in the title-clinching Game 5 as New York secured its first championship since 1973.

Goodwill pointed directly to that context Friday.

“Almost amazing that he was able to produce that Finals performance with his wrist ailing him that required surgery,” he said.

The Knicks knew surgery would interrupt Brunson’s offseason, but the early expectation was that he would return to basketball activity before the season. That timeline has held.

Brunson also has a busy off-court schedule ahead. He is set to host the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere on Sept. 26 and will later guest star on “Law & Order: SVU” on Nov. 5, further reflecting his growing profile beyond basketball.

Knicks Should Have Brunson Ready for Title Defense

Brunson’s availability gives New York one fewer concern entering camp.

The Knicks are attempting something the franchise has not done in more than five decades: defend an NBA championship. Brunson remains the engine of that effort, both as the primary creator and as the player who repeatedly carried New York through high-pressure postseason possessions.

The 30-year-old averaged 26.0 points and 6.8 assists across 74 regular-season starts last season before raising his scoring output during the playoffs.

There is still a distinction between being cleared and being fully recovered.

An 80-to-85 percent estimate suggests Brunson will continue building strength and comfort in the wrist even after camp starts. But the absence of restrictions is a significant benchmark, particularly considering the surgery came less than three months ago.

For the Knicks, that is about as favorable an injury update as they could have hoped for this close to camp.

Brunson may not yet be completely back.

But when the Knicks report Sept. 29, their Finals MVP is expected to be on the floor with everyone else.