Jalen Brunson Makes Surprise Emmys Appearance With Knicks Superfan Mariska Hargitay

Jalen Brunson has a lot of fans right now. Law & Order’s Mariska Hargitay is also wildly popular. And the two have crossed paths quite a bit over the past few years. Brunson is currently the savior of the New York Knicks franchise. He helped lead the Knicks back to glory, leading them to their first championship in 53 years.

In the process, Brunson has turned himself into one of the most popular figures in not only in New York sports history, but all over the country. Along for the ride on the the Knicks path to glory has also been a laundry-list of superfans.

While there are a handful near the top of the list, like Spike Lee and Ben Stiller, none appear to be better friends with Brunson himself than Hargitay. Since Brunson’s arrival in the “Big Apple”, Hargitay and Brunson have formed a special bond.

A special postgame tradition has turned into a Brunson-Hargitay hug fest, usually right on the court within minute of the game’s final buzzer. And with Brunson and the Knicks recent championship success, he’s become one of the most wanted men in all of sports.

Jalen Brunson Makes Emmys Appearance Alongside Mariska Hargitay

While rumors of Brunson starring in an episode of Law & Order continue to swirl around the internet, that didn’t stop the duo from collaborating on another project first. On Monday night, Hargitay hosted the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Many made their way into her opening monologue, as well as skits throughout the show, but who else but Brunson, found himself smack in the middle of the opening monologue, making an appearance.

The approximately 30-second clip has circulated all over social media and the internet, with Hargitay poking a little bit of fun at Brunson for “needing” OG Anunoby to tip the ball in for him. This of course refers to the epic game-winning tip-in during the Game 4 win of the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs inside Madison Square Garden.

Here’s the transcript from the skit:

“It’s just a lot of pressure. Have you ever felt like you had millions of eyes on you, and it all comes down to one night?” Hargitay asked.

“Seriously?” Brunson replied.

“Hey Jalen, it’s just me, I don’t have anyone to tap it in for me. Oh my gosh, the opening number is starting. I’ve got to get to the airport. I don’t have time to sit around and steam outfits with you. I got to go. Let yourself out,” Hargitay said.

The skit pans across one of Hargitay’s Emmy trophies from a previous victory to her steaming a fancy outfit. Brunson is then humorously revealed steaming his own jersey. And while he only speaks one word in the entire skit, it lands with a solid laugh.

The World Awaits Brunson’s Law & Order Appearance

Hargitay, having acted in, directed, and produced more than 600 episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” since 1999, is heading full-steam ahead toward her TV collaboration with the NBA Finals MVP.

Immediately following the Knicks championship win, Brunson shared one his wishes with the world.

“Try to get on SVU!” Brunson said.

Over the Summer, Hargitay while in attendance for the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration, was asked by Variety’s, Marc Malkin if a script had been written for Brunson.

“Oh, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening,” Hargitay responded.