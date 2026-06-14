Jalen Brunson: Leaving $113 Million on the Table ‘100% Worth It’

New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said that leaving $113 million on the table when he signed his contract extension was worth it.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to take the series 4-1, capturing the third NBA Championship in franchise history and their first since 1973.

One of the reasons the Knicks were able to put together such a strong squad was due to Brunson leaving tons of money on the table with the contract extension he signed in 2024.

Instead of waiting until 2025 and getting a maximum deal for five years and $269 million, Brunson signed for four years and $113 million, instead. By leaving money on the table, the Knicks were able to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and re-sign OG Anunoby to a huge contract, and both of those players played crucial roles in the Knicks’ NBA Finals victory over San Antonio.

Jalen Brunson Says Contract Sacrifice Was Worth It

Speaking to ESPN’s Malika Andrews after the Knicks won the NBA Championship, Brunson was asked if leaving $113 million on the table was worth it. For Brunson, it was a no-brainer.

“100% worth it,” Brunson said.

“Even if we didn’t achieve this, I feel like being able to do that and grind and go on a journey to try and achieve it would have been worth it, as well. But this is definitely the cherry on top.”

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Team captains are the types of players — and people — who make sacrifices for the betterment of those around them, as they put the team first. Brunson leaving so much money on the table to make sure the Knicks could put the best possible roster together around him is proof that he always puts the team first, and it’s one of the reasons why the Knicks won the NBA Championship and why Brunson was named the Finals MVP.

Knicks Bringing Back the Band Next Season

As the Knicks look to repeat as NBA Champions next season, Brunson will have his band back together, as all four other starters — Bridges, Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart — are under contract for next season. That means the Knicks have all five of their starting players back in the lineup next season as they look to defend their title and become the first team to win back-to-back NBA Championships since the Golden State Warriors did so in 2017 and 2018.

The Eastern Conference will be stronger next year, as the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers are all expected to be top contenders, while you can never count out the Indiana Pacers as they get Tyrese Haliburton back, and the Toronto Raptors are also on the rise. So, it certainly isn’t going to be easy for the Knicks to defend their title next season.

But with all five of their starters coming back, plus key reserves, Knicks head coach Mike Brown will have many of the team’s players to draw into his lineup next season as the Knicks look to once again be the kings of New York in 2027.