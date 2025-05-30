Jalen Brunson Sends 4-Word Message After Dominant Game 5 Win Over the Pacers

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are still alive in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After a 111-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Brunson told TNT’s Allie LaForce, “We played Knicks basketball tonight.”

Brunson added, “We were just able to get stops early, run, we were able to convert and we just found a way. … I just feel like we played better. We played to our standards. … We’re just focused on one thing at a time, one quarter, and go from there, focus on the first quarter.”

The Knicks travel back to Indiana for Game 6 on Saturday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on TNT, still down 3-2 in the series.

Jalen Brunson Scored 32 Points to Lead the Way for the Knicks: ‘Very Proud of What We Did’

Play

Brunson had a game-high 32 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns, who was questionable entering the game after suffering an injury at the end of Game 4, added 26 points and 13 rebounds, despite foul trouble.

The Knicks held Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to 8 points. Bennedict Mathurin was Indiana’s top scorer, with 23 points off the bench.

At the postgame press conference, Brunson told reporters, “I’m just happy with the way we responded, honestly. We came out and had some energy in the way we played. …Very proud of what we did. Now we’ve got to try to replicate it in the first quarter of the next game and then continue to build on that.”

Haliburton responded postgame, telling reporters, “I mean, we’re up 3-1, their season is on the line today. So I understand they’re going to come out and play hard, increase the pressure, do whatever they’ve got to do to win. And they did a great job of that. And now it’s on us to respond in Game 6. I think when you get here at this point there’s no such thing as surprises. You’ve got to be prepared for whatever is to come. Kudos to them, they played better than us today. And we’ve got to be prepared for Game 6.”

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Credited the Team Effort in Shutting Down Haliburton

Play

At his press conference after the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters, “It was probably a combination of him missing some shots he normally makes, but I thought our guys were tied together and trying to make him work for everything. And that’s what you have to do, you have to fight to win every possession.”

Play

Thibodeau also credited the first quarter performances by Towns and Brunson, saying about Towns, “I thought he was very aggressive and I think that’s super important. I think Jalen as well, I thought the first quarter set the tone for the game. We’ve got to make sure we stay aggressive and we stay disciplined. I think staying disciplined and playing with toughness is huge.”

He added, “It’s been a hard fought series. … The games have all been real close, one possession games.”

Thibodeau also gave a shoutout to the Knicks bench players. “Delon (Wright), Landry (Shamet), I thought Precious (Achiuwa) gave us good minutes. Karl got in foul trouble there and they were following Mitch (Robinson) and Precious has done a real good job even though he hasn’t played, he’s put a lot of extra work in before practice and then after practice and he’s kept himself ready. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed. So it was huge for us.”