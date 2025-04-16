Jalen Brunson’s Message Sets the Stage for Knicks vs. Pistons

The road to a title starts in the Garden—and the Knicks wouldn’t have it any other way.

After clinching the third seed in the East, New York’s reward is a scrappy, surging Detroit Pistons squad that beat them three times in the regular season. But that was then. Now, it’s 0-0. And as Deuce McBride put it, “Obviously, a great team. It’s 0-0 now.”

via Knicks Videos

This is where New York’s new era meets its first real test.

Brunson’s Moment Starts Now

Jalen Brunson has done everything except win it all. He’s now firmly in the All-NBA mix. He’s the heartbeat of a franchise that hasn’t had this kind of stability in decades. And now he gets his shot at leading the Knicks on a deep postseason run.

His respect for Detroit is clear, especially the Bickerstaff-built identity:

“They bring a level of physicality that is known with J.B. Bickerstaff teams…they embrace that.”

via Knicks Videos

But Brunson is also a player who had four 40-point playoff games last year alone—more than the entire Pistons franchise has in its postseason history.

via KnicksMuse

He’s built for this.

The Towns Effect

It’s easy to forget this is Karl-Anthony Towns’ first playoff run as a Knick. But he’s made himself at home faster than anyone expected.

His regular season:

24.4 PPG, 12.8 REB, 3.1 AST

52.6% FG, 42% from three

All-Star starter. Franchise cornerstone.

via Let’s Talk Knicks

Now he gets to bring that show to the postseason stage at Madison Square Garden:

“Being able to watch it on TV growing up, seeing the crowd…in a regular season game, they’re special. It’s on another level in the playoffs.”

via Knicks Videos

Towns credits the team’s success to chemistry, but he’s also quick to highlight Mikal Bridges’ impact:

“He’s very, very valuable to our team.”

via Knicks Videos

Knicks Get Their Shot at Payback

Detroit beat the Knicks three times this year. But as several players have already said, none of that matters now.

This Knicks team is healthier. Deeper. More tested. And MSG will be rocking.

The matchup brings everything a playoff series should:

Cade Cunningham vs. Brunson

Two tough-minded coaches

Real history between these teams

High stakes, real tension

“We found a way to get over 50 wins,” Towns said. “Now we have to have that translate in the playoffs.”

via Knicks Videos

Knicks Are Built for This

This isn’t a team stumbling into the postseason. This is a contender, top to bottom.

They’ve got the stars. They’ve got the system. And now, they’ve got the shot.

New York hasn’t advanced past the second round since 2000. That drought feels ripe for breaking. Everything’s aligned—the roster, the vibes, the moment.

Detroit will make it ugly. That’s what they do. But the Knicks? They’ve never looked more ready to win in style.