Jalen Brunson Leads Emotional Knicks Reaction to Mitchell Robinson’s Farewell

Mitchell Robinson‘s goodbye to New York was never going to be just another free agent farewell.

Within minutes of the veteran center posting an emotional message to New York Knicks fans after agreeing to join the rival Boston Celtics, the comments section became a gathering place for the teammates who helped him deliver one of the most significant championships in franchise history.

Jalen Brunson, the face of the Knicks’ title team, was among the first to respond.

“Love you my guy! ☝🏾,” Brunson wrote.

Josh Hart followed with a message that reflected the closeness of New York’s locker room.

“Love my brother!”

Karl-Anthony Towns replied with a tearful emoji, while Mikal Bridges commented, “BAN 😩🥲,” using Robinson’s longtime nickname.

Former teammate Jose Alvarado added, “My dawg 🥲.”

Robinson responded directly to Bridges.

“ima miss you bro ❤️.”

Then came perhaps the most symbolic response.

Deuce McBride, who now becomes the Knicks’ longest-tenured player following Robinson’s departure, shared a GIF from Toy Story of Woody saying, “So long, partner.”

Together, the reactions painted a portrait of a locker room saying goodbye to one of its emotional anchors.

Robinson Thanks Knicks Fans After Eight Seasons

Earlier Wednesday, Robinson broke his silence after agreeing to a three-year, $47.4 million contract with Boston.

“‘Life’s a climb. But the view’s great.'” Robinson wrote on Instagram.

“New York Knicks fans and the whole Knicks organization, the past eight years have been the highlight of my life. I can’t thank you guys enough for the journey and opportunities. I know it’s a lot of emotions going around—trust me I feel it myself. But I will always have love for where it all started! I love you and will miss you! Once a Knick always a Knick. 💙🧡”

The message resonated quickly, drawing thousands of reactions from fans and teammates alike.

For many inside the organization, Robinson’s departure marks the end of an era that began when the Knicks selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft and culminated with the franchise’s first NBA championship in more than five decades.

Financial Reality Shaped Robinson’s Knicks Exit

The decision, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, was driven more by the salary cap than by basketball.

Begley reported the Knicks held “a ton of appreciation and respect” for Robinson but could not realistically compete with Boston’s three-year, $47.4 million offer while honoring owner James Dolan’s commitment to remain below the NBA’s second salary apron.

He described Robinson’s departure as a casualty of New York’s financial strategy and wrote that the center leaves “an indelible mark” on the franchise after playing a pivotal role in its rise from rebuilding team to NBA champion.

The contract was simply beyond what the Knicks could offer without sacrificing the payroll flexibility they have prioritized throughout free agency.

More Than a Teammate

Statistics only tell part of Robinson’s story.

He developed into one of the league’s premier offensive rebounders and interior defenders, but inside the Knicks’ locker room, he also became one of its longest-serving voices and most recognizable personalities.

The reactions beneath his farewell post reflected that reality.

Brunson expressed appreciation.

Hart called him a brother.

McBride said goodbye as the teammate who now inherits the distinction of being New York’s longest-tenured player.

For Robinson, the next chapter begins in Boston.

For the Knicks, Wednesday served as a reminder that championship teams are remembered as much for the relationships they build as the banners they raise.