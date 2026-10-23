Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Breaks Silence on Mitchell Robinson’s Ring Ceremony Admission

Jalen Brunson understands why Mitchell Robinson couldn’t bring himself to watch the New York Knicks celebrate their championship without him.

The former Knicks center revealed Thursday that he skipped watching the team’s ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden earlier this week. Now, his former captain has offered a revealing response ahead of their first meeting as opponents.

“We know Mitch is a competitor,” Brunson told reporters Friday, according to Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. “He’s a person who wears his emotions on his sleeve … that’s just Mitch being Mitch.”

Brunson also acknowledged the complicated emotions surrounding Robinson’s departure.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Brunson said. “He’s a good friend. I’m just happy he was able to get a nice payday.”

Robinson left New York during the offseason, signing a three-year, $47.4 million contract with the rival Boston Celtics.

The move ended an eight-year Knicks career that culminated in the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson Responds to Mitchell Robinson’s Emotional Admission

Robinson was an important part of New York’s championship run.

His offensive rebounding, defensive presence and willingness to handle difficult assignments helped the Knicks capture their long-awaited title.

However, Robinson wasn’t there when his former teammates received their championship rings Tuesday.

Instead, he was coming to terms with a disappointing Celtics debut.

“I didn’t watch it,” Robinson told reporters Thursday, according to SNY. “I’m proud of those guys. Obviously, I was a part of it. I just didn’t really wanna watch it.”

Boston had squandered a 22-point lead in a 121-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons earlier that day.

Robinson finished with four points, three rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes.

He admitted that the defeat remained on his mind when New York held its celebration.

Brunson’s response suggested he wasn’t surprised by his former teammate’s decision.

Having spent several seasons alongside Robinson, the Knicks captain knows how personally the center takes competition.

Knicks Prepare for Emotional Mitchell Robinson Reunion

Friday’s matchup at TD Garden will bring Robinson face-to-face with the players he helped lead to a championship.

Karl-Anthony Towns also described the reunion as bittersweet.

“You love Mitch,” Towns told reporters Thursday. “We’ve done so many historical things together here.”

Towns credited Robinson with one of the most important offensive rebounds in Knicks history.

During Game 5 of the NBA Finals against San Antonio, Robinson grabbed Josh Hart’s missed free throw in the closing seconds, helping New York secure a 94-90 victory and the championship.

Meanwhile, Robinson has attempted to downplay the emotional significance of facing his former team.

“It’s basketball, it’s a business,” he told reporters.

Still, Brunson’s comments suggest the relationships built during New York’s championship season remain strong.

Brunson Wishes Robinson Success With Celtics

Robinson’s departure forced New York to reshape its center rotation.

The Knicks signed veteran Andre Drummond to provide rebounding and interior defense behind Towns.

However, replacing Robinson involves more than filling minutes.

He was the longest-tenured member of New York’s championship roster and one of the few players who experienced the franchise’s transformation from lottery regular to NBA champion.

Brunson recognizes what Robinson meant to that journey.

And while seeing him in a Celtics uniform may feel strange, the Knicks captain isn’t questioning his former teammate’s decision to secure his future.

“It’s another great opportunity for him,” Brunson said. “From that aspect, I’m happy for him, but we’re competing tonight.”

Their friendship remains intact.

On Friday, though, they’ll be trying to beat each other.