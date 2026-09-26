Jalen Brunson Reflects on Moment He Chose Basketball Over Having Friends

Jalen Brunson is a winner. To be a winner, one has to be focused on getting reaching their goals at all times. Brunson has committed his entire life to reaching the top of the basketball-mountain. And the three-time, NBA All-Star accomplished just that this past season.

Brunson helped deliver the New York Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years, the first of his spectacular basketball career. After dropping 45 points in the closeout, Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Brunson was named the NBA Finals MVP. And since then, he’s been one of the most wanted men in all of sports.

This dream didn’t happen overnight. Just the opposite actually. Brunson has been a decorated basketball player nearly all of his life. He won a state championship in high school in New Jersey, breaking a scoring-record in the process. He then won two National Championships during his three years at Villanova University.

Jalen Brunson’s Parents Made Him Choose Between Basketball and Having Friends

The drive and the passion to accomplish these spectacular things didn’t just fall into his lap. They came from years and years of exceptionally hard work. And Brunson, during a recent appearance on the “Things No One Tells You” podcast, revealed the moment his parents forced him to choose between basketball, and having a social life.

“My parents told me when I was in high school that I have three things to choose from. I have school, I have basketball, I have my social life to choose from. And I can only pick two of the three. And school was clearly not an option to say no to. So it was really between basketball and my social life. And I chose basketball,” Brunson said.

Brunson’s conversation with host, Lindsay Czarniak, reached social media and podcast platforms on Friday, with Brunson’s mother, Sandra, being part of the episode as well. The above clip was posted on X by @JoshChambers.

This isn’t the first time Brunson’s mother has accompanied her son for a wide-ranging, public conversation. Earlier this offseason, Brunson’s mother joined him on the “TODAY” show, where she broke down how being underrated has fueled her son’s career. As for this week’s conversation, Brunson detailed the exact decision he made during high school between basketball and his friends.

Brunson Details Moment He Chose Basketball Over Everything

“Every day came down to getting my school work done, making sure I got my work done with basketball, and then after that I could be a kid. As long as you did the work first, I could do what I want.

But that also came, it wasn’t just my decision, also finding the right friends to be around. I had a great group of friends who knew my goals, who knew what I had to do before I could do anything.

They never pressured me into skipping a day to go hang out. They made sure I did what I had to do. Those people are still with me today. It was really important for me to understand that my surroundings were just as important as my decisions,” Brunson said.

Brunson’s eighth NBA season, his fourth with the Knicks, saw his game rise to the next level. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game. He made an All-NBA team (second) for the third consecutive season. And for the fifth straight season, his points per game average increased during the playoffs (28.4 this season) as compared to the regular season.

With Brunson hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, he’s now won at least one championship at every level of his playing career. While he’s still the most wanted man in all of NYC, and potentially all of basketball, the world can plan on him choosing basketball above all else come the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Right after he finishes hosting “Saturday Night Live”.