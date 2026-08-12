Jalen Brunson’s Mom Makes Powerful Statement About Son’s NBA Career

This has been the Summer of Jalen Brunson. The New York Knicks undoubted leader helped break the seal off the franchise’s championship drought. They won their first NBA championship in 53 years. And this NBA offseason has seen Brunson and the rest of the Knicks squad take center-stage of the basketball world.

The spotlight has also been extended to just about anyone associated with the team. This week, Brunson’s mother, Sandra, made an appearance alongside her son on the “TODAY” show. This was a wide-ranging conversation and both Brunson and his mother found themselves answering questions about his career as well as the aftermath of the championship.

Brunson has generally been overlooked throughout his basketball career, standing at just six-feet, two-inches tall. He was also passed up multiple times on draft-night, as he was selected with the No. 33 overall pick (second round) in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The hosts of the “TODAY” show acknowledged that very theme, asking Brunson’s mother what it’s been like to see her son be underrated throughout his career.

“It seems like it’s always been that way. And to be honest with you, we don’t mind it,” Sandra Brunson said.

Jalen Brunson's mother on watching her son get underrated his entire career Host: "Can I ask you what it was like to see him sort of underrated sometimes along his career?" Sandra Brunson: "It seems like it's always been that way. And to be honest with you, we don't mind it."… https://t.co/r5DyyBaKiF pic.twitter.com/jQ6ElZWvXc — PrimeNic (@primenic_eth) August 12, 2026

While the original appearance was on NBC’s “TODAY” show, the above clipped was posted to social media by @primenic_eth on X.

Brunson’s mother would elaborate, going into further detail on what has driven her son throughout not only his career, but his entire life.

“To be underestimated, or under the radar, kind of allows you to just work. And while some people may be surprised — the people around you, and your circle? They’re not. So it’s kind of have that underdog mentality. There’s always a place to climb,” Brunson’s mother said.

“It seems to have helped fuel him along the way,” one of the hosts responded.

This conversation comes on the heels of Brunson’s strong words at his charity golf event. Monday, Brunson hosted the fourth annual Second Foundation charity golf event at the Westchester Country Club in New York. During the event, Brunson revealed a personal tribute he pays to his daughter prior to every game he plays in the NBA.

Brunson Looks to Defend NBA Title

Brunson and the Knicks will look to win back-to-back championships for the first time in franchise history. He’s expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2026-27 season. After the NBA Finals, it was revealed that Brunson injured his wrist at some point during the playoffs. The surgery took place on July 7, 2026, repairing his left wrist.

Brunson, in his fourth season with the Knicks, continued his stellar play this past season. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game. He was an All-Star and made an All-NBA team (second), both for the third consecutive season. And for the fifth straight season, his points per game average increased during the playoffs (28.4 this season) as compared to the regular season.

And After dropping 45 points in the closeout, Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Brunson was named NBA Finals MVP. He’s also kind of become the unofficial Mayor New York City in the process.