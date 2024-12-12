Jalen Brunson Has Blunt Response to Trae Young’s Trolling

Jalen Brunson during a November 20 game against the Phoenix Suns.

That’s it for the New York Knicks‘ run in the 2024 NBA Cup. A loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the quarterfinals round is where their trip ends, just short of a showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas.

As is custom, a trip to Madison Square Garden wasn’t uneventful for Trae Young. As the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ win, the point guard pretended to shoot dice at half court, signaling the team’s looming trip to Las Vegas.

When asked about it after the game, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was blunt. “We should win the game if we don’t want him to do that,” he said postgame on December 11.

New York lost 108-100. Young finished with 22 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds, and a steal in 37 minutes, outplaying Brunson, who finished with only 14 points on 33% shooting.

As a result of their elimination from the tournament, the Knicks now have just one game scheduled over their next seven days. Perhaps the time off will help them fine tune issues like they faced against the Hawks.

