Jalen Brunson Shares Beautiful Tradition He Practices For His Daughter

Jalen Brunson brought glory to the city of New York. He delivered a championship to New York Knicks fans. After a 53-year drought, Brunson helped return this loyal fanbase to the top of the mountain.

In return, he’s been treated like NY royalty — rightfully so. He’s even been called the “King of New York”. And even though some Knicks fans would likely be willing to act as Brunson’s personal bodyguard, the 29-year-old NBA Finals MVP has managed to remain a fairly private person.

The world has become more familiar with Brunson’s wife, Ali Brunson. She’s made multiple appearances with him, to the ESPYs, to the championship parade, and to other major events. And she can often be found in the stands for Knicks games.

Jalen Brunson Reveals Favorite Part of Pregame Routine

And while the world also knows the couple has a two-year-old daughter, many don’t know much about her. Brunson appears to have kept it that way intentionally. Along with being a fairly soft-spoken person, Brunson has never been one to seek out the spotlight.

So, when Brunson spoke at his fourth annual charity golf tournament on Monday, it was surprising to hear him reveal a personal tradition he regularly practices in honor of his daughter, Jordyn Brunson.

Brunson was asked what the favorite part of his pregame routine is ahead of games.

“My favorite part of my routine is when I touch my Jordyn tattoo right here, my daughter’s name. I touch it right before the game,” Brunson said.

The original video was posted by Brunson’s wife, Ali, on his official Instagram account (AliBrunson11). The video was then circulated on X by the New York Post (@nypostsports).

Brunson spoke at his annual charity golf event on Monday, at the Westchester Country Club. The event is part of the work Brunson does for his foundation, “Second Round Foundation”. His foundation’s mission can be found on their website’s homepage.

“The Second Round Foundation plants seeds to create equity for young people through education, sport, and community.

We plant seeds of opportunity that create equity for young people through education, sport, and community.

We are committed to empowering young people to determine their own success, regardless of background or circumstance.”

Brunson co-founded the foundation in 2022. Their mantra is simple, “The Magic is in the Work”. And the name originates from the fact that Brunson was a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (pick No. 33 overall). Brunson looks to provide first-round value born out of second-round expectations.

Brunson Provides Injury Update

After the NBA Finals, it was revealed that Brunson injured his wrist at some point during the playoffs, requiring surgery. The surgery took place on July 7, 2026, repairing his left wrist. Brunson is expected to resume basketball activities at some point this Summer. Earlier this week, he provided an update when Al Roker asked him if he’ll be ready for the upcoming season during an appearance on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

“Should be. That’s the plan. I mean I feel good. I got a little bit more time in this. And then once this is off we’ll figure out the best plan of action,” Brunson said.