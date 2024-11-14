Jalen Brunson Speaks Out After Failed Game-Winner vs. Bulls

The New York Knicks start to the 2024-2025 season has been topsy turvy. They followed up a win over the Philadelphia 76ers with a heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bulls at the buzzer.

After completing a 22-point comeback on their home floor at Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson was given the ball in the final seconds, down 123-122. He put up a turnaround midrange jumper that went in and out of the net.

When asked about his missed shot postgame, Brunson didn’t think much needed to be said.

“He contested it pretty well,” he said on November 13. “But I’ve worked on that shot since highschool. The ball was halfway down, but can’t really say much about it.”

He’s referring to Bulls forward Patrick Williams, who he’d scored two straight baskets on in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

It’s a stinging loss for the Knicks, who are 5-6 to start the year. But it hurts even more when you look at what was wasted. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 46 points for New York, a new season-high with his new team.

Brunson and the Knicks will look to get back on track on November 15, when they host the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm EST.

Jalen Brunson on Towns: ‘That’s Just Who He Is’

After the latest display of Towns’ stardom, Brunson reaffirmed what most fans already knew: it’s who he is.

“Karl just did amazing,” Brunson said. “What he’s able to do on the court, he just makes it look effortless. I mean, that’s just who he is. It’s great to see him on our team now, but we’ve seen it for the last 10 years.”

New York traded Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, two starters from last year’s 50-win team, in exchange for Towns. So far, so good, with the big fella averaging 24.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Towns Worried About Outcome, Not Stats

Towns has taken his change of scenery seriously. Any and all concerns over his work ethic or grit have been washed away after only 11 games on a bigger stage. After his 46-point outing, Towns told reporters he’s more concerned with winning.

“I don’t care about that,” Towns said on November 13. “If there’s no W attached to it, then it’s a bad night.”

https://x.com/sny_knicks/status/1856912444796416109

After missing two free throws late in the fourth quarter, he was seen postgame putting up free throws in full uniform.

Towns said he was “disappointed” with his late misses, which is why he got back out on the floor immediately after the game.

“Today was a disappointing display of free throw shooting by me,” he continued. “Even if it’s in and out, I expect to make them all. When you look back at the game, especially when you don’t come out with a win in a tough game like this, you look at everything you could have done in the mirror. You make some of those free throws, at least two to three of them, you put your team in a different position.”

Towns, in his second game with 40 or more points as a Knick, shot 4-of-8 at the charity stripe. New York lost by one point.