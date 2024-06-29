Jalen Brunson Brings Out a Steel Chair at WWE Smackdown

The New York Knicks are dominating headlines to start the NBA offseason. Jalen Brunson‘s appearance on WWE Smackdown is no exception.

In a rivalry matchup featuring Logan Paul and LA Knight, Brunson made a cameo, squaring off against Tyrese Haliburton. He brought out a steel chair against the Knicks’ rival.

No violence ensued between the two NBA stars. But they did share an epic stare down and a few words ringside.

Triple H thanked Brunson for his appearance following the event in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“.@jalenbrunson1 provided yet another highlight in @TheGarden tonight,” the Chief Content Officer of WWE tweeted. “Thanks for coming to #SmackDown.”

Brunson’s time in New York has increased his notoriety tenfold.

The NBA’s biggest market has embraced the point guard at the helm of the Knicks.

Brunson Grimaces in Pain During WWE

As excited as fans were to see Brunson take centerstage at Madison Square Garden once again, there was cause for concern, too.

After entering the ring with the steel chair, he grimaced at his left hand. It’s the very same hand that forced him out of Game Seven against the Indiana Pacers, that he had surgically repaired on May 22.

Blames (@blamesdolan on X) captured Brunson’s expression.

DJ (@DJAceNBA) similarly grabbed a shot of the point guard’s hand bending as he entered the ring.

It’s not farfetched to think Brunson would still feel pain, only a month removed from his surgery. But the extracurricular nature of the use of his hand concerns fans nonetheless.

He quelled all concerns in a tweet after his appearance on Smackdown.

“Just lived out a childhood dream and yes the hand fine lol yall can relax,” Brunson tweeted on June 28.

New York’s star is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-2025 season in October.

But further appearances in the wrestling ring will only stoke the fire of a passionate Knicks fanbase.

Isaiah Hartenstein’s Future Highlights Knicks’ Free Agency

With the NBA Draft concluded, New York will shift it’s focus to free agency.

Negotiations will open up on June 30 at 6 PM est. After agreeing to a new five-year contract with OG Anunoby, the Knicks will work to secure Isaiah Hartenstein on a new deal.

It could all depend upon the Mikal Bridges trade, which still hasn’t been finalized with the Brooklyn Nets.

Ian Begley of SNY wrote on the potential ramifications of the deal in a June 28 column.

“Let’s say the Knicks can add to the Bridges trade and exceed the first apron,” Begley wrote. “They would then have enough money to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein.”

Marc Stein tied the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic as suitors for the sixth-year center in a June 26 column.

“Orlando and Oklahoma City continue to be teams cited most often by rival executives when forecasting Hartenstein’s likely suitors in free agency,” Stein wrote.

Hartenstein is likely waiting for free agency’s open, so he can hear offers from other teams, before hearing New York’s number. The max they can offer is a four-year, $72.5 million.

Hartenstein finished the regular season averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game.