Jalen Brunson Hints at Retirement Timeline in Exclusive 30th Birthday Interview

Jalen Brunson has reason to celebrate this week. The NBA Finals MVP turned 30 on Monday. Brunson has already been the No. 1 topic of conversation this offseason around the basketball world. The birthday-man helped deliver the New York Knicks their first NBA championship in 53 years.

After dropping 45 points in the closeout, Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Brunson has seemingly become the unofficial Mayor of New York City. Brunson has made appearances all over the world, and the city this offseason. From WWE events, to hosting charity golf tournaments, to showing up at Rucker Park, he’s done his rounds as the newly cemented champion in NYC.

Jalen Brunson Talks Potential Retirement Age on 30th Birthday

And while there have been no definitive birthday plans made public on the “King of New York’s” special day, someone with a camera-phone will likely spot him somewhere. Ahead of his thirtieth birthday, Brunson also made time to sit down with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Bondy, knowing his article with this exclusive Brunson interview, would be released on the point guard’s birthday, made sure to ask how he feels as he continues to age throughout his career. Brunson gave a fairly definitive answer on a potential retirement-timeline as he makes his way through his 30s.

“I don’t think I’ll go until the wheels fall off,” Brunson said.

Brunson is only 30. He’s fresh off an NBA championship. While turning 30 is a milestone for many, he assuredly isn’t actually thinking about retiring from the NBA. With that being said, though, he seems very self-aware about the kind of player he wants to be as he gets older, and potentially slows down a little bit.

“But the one thing I want to know as I get older is when can I be smart enough to understand my role is changing. And that will determine the end of my career. It’s being able to understand where you are and not letting your ego be in control. I know what I’m capable of. But how long will I be capable of it?” Brunson on hoping he remains capable of self-assessing where he’s at in his career.

Brunson Speaks on Post-Championship Mindset

Brunson, in his fourth season with the Knicks, continued his stellar play. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game. He was an All-Star and made an All-NBA team (second), both for the third consecutive season. And for the fifth straight season, his points per game average increased during the playoffs (28.4 this season) as compared to the regular season.

As clutch as Brunson was in the playoffs, taking home his first NBA Finals MVP of his career, he’s always seems to be moving on to the next play, next game, the next season. When asked how he feels after reaching the top of championship-mountain, he replied exactly how the world would expect him to.

“We’re moving on. So it can not be in our mindset. It cannot be our focal point if we want to get better,” Brunson said.