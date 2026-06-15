Jalen Brunson Taunts Victor Wembanyama with NSFW Message After Knicks’ Finals Win

The New York Knicks are the newest champions in the NBA, as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson was awarded Finals MVP for his efforts in leading the Knicks to a title, and in addition, he also earned some bragging rights that he is making sure he puts to good use.

Throughout this series, things frequently got chippy between New York and San Antonio. In Game 3, Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama shoved Brunson in the head, with the controversial dustup not resulting in a foul. Brunson got the last laugh, though, and in the wake of the Knicks’ victory, he trolled Wembanyama with a quick NSFW message.

Jalen Brunson Takes Brutal Shot at Victor Wembanyama

There were a lot of good players who took the court in the 2026 NBA Finals, but it’s clear that the two most important were Brunson and Wembanyama. Both guys are the engine that powers their respective teams’ offense, and while Wembanyama showed that he is already one of the best players in the league throughout the playoffs, Brunson got the better of him time and again throughout this series.

Brunson wasn’t outrageously efficient in this series, but he powered New York’s offense with 32.6 points per game, which was enough to help this team get past San Antonio in five games. With the Knicks showing more attention to Wembanyama late in games, the Spurs’ offense dried up, and that’s the main reason why they threw away a double-digit lead in four of these five contests.

While he didn’t respond by trying to get physical with Wembanyama, it’s clear that Brunson took his cheap shot in Game 3 of this series personally. He instead responded by playing the best basketball of his career against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and after the dust settled, Brunson made sure to get another lick in on one of New York’s newest enemies.

“F*** Wemby!” Brunson said as he raised a toast during the Knicks’ team party shortly after winning Game 5.

Knicks’ Celebrations for 2026 Finals Victory Have Only Just Begun

Bragging rights are an important part of winning in the NBA, and the Knicks are making sure they call out all of their haters. We have already seen Mikal Bridges throw shade at Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon after she previously claimed Brunson couldn’t be the top option on a championship team, and now, the 2026 Finals MVP is taking a direct shot at Wembanyama.

New York already was going to have a big target on its back heading into the upcoming season, but its celebrations will likely make teams even more eager to take them down in the 2026-27 campaign. It’s clear, though, that as long as Brunson is leading the charge, the Knicks are going to be an incredibly tough team to beat, no matter who else is on the court.