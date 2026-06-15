Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Takes Shot at Becky Hammon Over Jalen Brunson Comments

The New York Knicks are fresh off defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, and they are living it up. The celebrations are only just getting underway for this team, and based on Mikal Bridges‘ latest comments, it seems like the Knicks have kept all the receipts from their haters over the past few years.

During New York’s run, some comments made by Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon in the WNBA resurfaced, as she was critical about the team’s star guard, Jalen Brunson. Hammon claimed that Brunson could not be the leader of a championship team, but he just proved with the Knicks that he can be. And now that the dust has settled on New York’s title run, Bridges made sure to loop back around and put Hammon on blast.

Mikal Bridges Doesn’t Hold Back on Becky Hammon

The Knicks have quite a few talented players on their roster, but it’s clear that Brunson is the leader of this team. He has turned himself into an All-NBA caliber player since arriving in town, and he was at his best for New York during this postseason run. With that in mind, that’s why he ended up winning the Finals MVP Award for the team’s win over the Spurs.

After playing with Brunson in college with the Villanova Wildcats, Bridges was picked up in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, with many folks viewing him as the missing piece on this team. While he was inconsistent at times this year, Bridges was an outrageously efficient secondary scoring option for the Knicks throughout the postseason (13.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 55.9 FG%).

New York has been battered in the media in recent years for failing to live up to expectations, and even early in the playoffs, fans didn’t know if this team was capable of going on a deep run. They ended up being able to do so, and now that they have the Larry O’Brien Trophy in their possession, Bridges made sure that Hammon knew her comments about Brunson fueled him to lead this team to victory.

“I appreciate Becky, no cap, because the words she said about, ‘Can’t win with JB being 1A, 1B. He too little.’ All that did is fuel that n****, bro. I don’t give a f*** what y’all say, what he say, I know him,” Bridges said during a recent Instagram livestream on Monday.

Knicks Enjoying Their Celebrations After 2026 NBA Finals Victory

Bragging rights aren’t the most important part of winning a championship in the NBA, but it certainly is a fun perk to have. Bridges wasn’t holding any punches during his drunken tirade on social media, but when you win, you are allowed to do these sorts of things (so long as you stay in line). With that being said, taking aim at Hammon is perfectly acceptable, as Brunson proved her wrong time and again throughout the playoffs.

New York has earned everything that comes with winning a title, and the celebrations are only just getting underway. At some point, though, this team will have to turn its attention to the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, as it will be intent on doing whatever it can to defend its title. First, Bridges and the rest of his teammates are going to continue strutting their stuff as the offseason gets underway.