Ali Marks Brunson, Jalen Brunson’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ali Marks Brunson is the wife of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. They have been married since 2023 and have a daughter, Jordyn.

Here’s what you need to know about Jalen Brunson’s wife, Alison Marks Brunson:

1. Ali Marks Brunson & Jalen Brunson Met in High School in Illinois, Where They Attended Prom Together

Ali Marks and Jalen Brunson are high school sweethearts. They met at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and attended prom together, according to Brunson’s Instagram.

Brunson posted on Instagram in May 2015, “Went to prom with the best date anyone could ask for 😊.”

Ali Marks Brunson has two sisters and is the daughter of Kathleen Marks and the late James Marks and.

2. Ali Marks Brunson Studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign & Northwestern University & She is a Physical Therapist

Ali Marks Brunson attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, graduating in 2017 with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science, according to her LinkedIn profile. She then attended Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, becoming a doctor of physical therapy in 2021.

Ali Brunson worked as a physical therapist at the W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic in Dallas while her future husband played for the Dallas Mavericks. When Brunson joined the Knicks, his wife began working at ATI Physical Therapy in Harrison, New York, according to her LinkedIn.

According to her website, “I graduated from Northwestern University with my Doctorate of Physical Therapy, became a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Pregnancy and Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist. My passion is integrating physical therapy based methods with conventional strength training to provide a more personalized and effective treatment plan.”

She added, “If you want to stay active without pain, you’ve come to the right place. I work with people of all ages and abilities, there’s no excuse not to start right now.”

3. Brunson Proposed to Ali in Their High School Gym & They Were Married at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago

Jalen Brunson proposed to Ali Marks in their high school gym in 2022 while they were there for Brunson’s induction into the school’s athletic hall of fame, according to Sports Illustrated.

They were married in 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago.

4. The Brunsons’ Daughter, Jordyn James Brunson, Was Born in July 2024

Jalen and Ali Brunson’s daughter, Jordyn James Brunson, was born in July 2024, according to Jalen’s Instagram. Their daughter has been in the stands cheering on her dad, including at the NBA All-Star Game in 2025.

5. Ali Brunson Ran a Marathon as a Tribute to Her Father, Who Died of Pancreatic Cancer in 2010

Ali Brunson ran a marathon in 2020 in honor of her father, Jim Marks, who died of cancer in 2010.

She wrote on Instagram, “In 2010, my father lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. Ten years later, I officially completed a marathon with Project Purple, an organization that provides critical research funding and financial support to families – something my own family benefited from in 2010.”

Ali Brunson added, “Project Purple is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization created with the goal of raising awareness and funds to defeat pancreatic cancer. Our tagline, “A World Without Pancreatic Cancer” comes from our belief in our mission. From 5Ks to 100 milers, our teams participate in some of the top U.S. races. Our runners come from all over the world, and all have been touched by pancreatic cancer. With their help, we have been providing research funding and patient financial aid since 2010. Pancreatic cancer will become the #2 killer of all major cancers in the USA by 2020 and we need your help to fund more research and help more families fighting.”