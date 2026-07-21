Knicks Star Reveals Startling Detail About NBA Finals Injury

The structure of Jalen Brunson’s left wrist is intact. The tendon that helped carry the New York Knicks through their championship run is healthy, too.

What required surgery was the soft tissue meant to hold that tendon in place.

Brunson provided the clearest explanation yet of the injury he played through from the Eastern Conference finals until the Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years. Speaking at Variety’s inaugural Sports & Entertainment Studio in New York last week, the NBA Finals MVP also offered an encouraging update on his recovery.

“My tendon and my structure of my wrist is fine,” Brunson said. “There was soft tissue that was holding my tendon, and it kept flipping and snapping over the bone every time I shot, every time I flicked my wrist.”

The repeated movement created pain and friction in Brunson’s shooting wrist, but it did not prevent him from completing one of the greatest postseason runs in Knicks history.

“I was obviously able to play through it,” Brunson said. “I’ll be in this for about another six weeks, and then from that point on, it’s just my rehab after that—but I should be good. I should be good.”

Brunson Explains What Surgery Repaired

Brunson underwent surgery July 7, a little more than three weeks after leading the Knicks past the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals.

His description offers an important distinction from the initial injury report. Brunson did not suffer structural damage to the wrist or the tendon itself. The problem involved the surrounding soft tissue failing to keep the tendon stable as he moved his wrist.

That instability caused the tendon to snap over the bone whenever Brunson flicked his wrist—a fundamental movement for a left-handed shooter whose game depends on touch, footwork and the ability to create difficult shots from nearly every angle.

Brunson expects to remain in his current wrist support for approximately six more weeks before advancing to the rehabilitation stage. That timetable remains consistent with earlier reports projecting at least two months of recovery and should provide enough time for him to prepare for training camp.

Injury Began During Eastern Conference Finals

Brunson first noticed the injury May 21 during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He later said he could not identify the exact play that caused it. Instead, he felt his wrist weaken while shooting free throws in the second half.

Brunson kept the injury largely private and continued playing for more than three weeks. He helped New York complete a sweep of Cleveland before producing an even more dominant performance against San Antonio.

Despite the tendon repeatedly shifting over the bone in his shooting wrist, Brunson averaged 32.6 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in the Finals. He scored 45 points in the June 13 clincher and was unanimously selected as NBA Finals MVP.

Knicks Receive Reassuring Recovery Outlook

Brunson’s update should ease concerns surrounding the most important player in the Knicks’ title defense.

His rehabilitation will occupy much of the summer, but nothing in his explanation suggests his availability for the regular season is in jeopardy. The six-week period would move him into the next phase of recovery by late August, leaving additional time before training camp begins.

The Knicks now know what Brunson endured as he delivered their first championship since 1973: Each shot caused an injured section of soft tissue to lose control of a tendon in his wrist.

He played through the snapping, the friction and the pain.

Now, with the tendon intact and the underlying problem repaired, Brunson expects to be ready for what comes next.