Knicks’ Championship Trio Leaves Victor Wembanyama Behind in New Ranking

New York has not stopped celebrating since that Saturday night in San Antonio. The parade came and went, the ring designs are already being talked about, and Knicks fans are still pinching themselves over what this roster pulled off.

Now the basketball world is putting even more respect on the Knicks’ name. Bleacher Report released a new ranking of the best “Big Threes” in the NBA, and there was only one team that could sit at the top of that list.

Knicks Land No. 1 In Bleacher Report’s Big Three rankings

Bleacher Report put the Knicks first overall, ahead of the Spurs, Thunder, Cavaliers, and 76ers. Landing above four teams that either made a deep run or built around a genuine superstar says a lot about how this trio is viewed right now.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby make up that group, and their fit has always been about more than talent alone. Each one covers a different need, and that balance showed up constantly once the games mattered most.

Brunson carries the scoring load and does not rattle in tight moments. Towns brings size and skill inside that few bigs in this league can match. Anunoby locks down the toughest matchup on the floor every single night while still knocking down shots on the other end. That mix is rare, and it is exactly why this ranking feels earned rather than given out of habit.

Looking Back at Historic Season And Playoff Run

The Knicks finished the regular season at 53-29, good for third in the East, and that was only the starting point. What followed in the playoffs turned into one of the most dominant stretches anyone had seen in years.

Brunson, Towns, and Anunoby set the tone from the very first round, beating the Hawks to advance. New York then swept the 76ers and the Cavaliers back to back, reaching the Finals for the first time in 27 years behind that trio’s steady production.

Then all three were pushed even further. The Knicks trailed in every single game against the Spurs and still found a way to win four of five, including a historic comeback from 29 points down in Game 4 capped by Anunoby’s late tip-in for the win.

Game 5 in San Antonio settled it for good. Brunson scored 45 points in the clincher and walked away with Finals MVP, with Towns and Anunoby right beside him as the run ended a 53-year wait for a title in New York.

None of that history gets erased just because the calendar flipped to summer. The Knicks are still the champions, and now they are getting credit as having the best trio in the league too. With Summer League underway and the roster still taking shape, New York is already building toward defending both titles next season.