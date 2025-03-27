James Harden Raves About Knicks Fanbase After Win

Facing the LA Clippers was always going to be tough for the New York Knicks. Ty Lue’s team is one of the better defensive units in the NBA. Without Jalen Brunson‘s shot creation and shot-making, the Clippers managed to secure a 126-113 victory on Wednesday, March 26.

During his postgame news conference, veteran guard James Harden praised the Knicks fanbase.

“Some of the best fans in the world,” Harden said. “Sports city, for sure. I played here for a year, in the city. The energy, the vibe in here. You wanna come out, play your best…win…We did that.”

The Knicks are known for having a rabid fanbase. They’re one of the biggest market teams in the NBA. Still, it’s always impressive to hear opposing players praise the environment within Madison Square Garden, especially after that opposing player secured a win for his team.

As such, Knicks fans can rest easy, knowing that once the postseason comes, MSG will be like a fortress. The crowd will likely provide a boost to the Knicks’ roster while also making life difficult for visiting teams.

Karl-Anthony Towns Recently Received Praise, Too

On Tuesday, March 25, the Knicks secured a win over the Dallas Mavericks. It was the first night of a back-to-back, so Thibodeau’s team had fresher legs. During that game, Karl-Anthony Towns notched his first triple-double for the franchise.

After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd praised the All-Star center.

“He’s one of the best [centers] out there,” Kidd said. “He can stretch floor, put it on floor; his passing. He was finding cutters tonight, and that put us in a bad way. We were trying to pay attention to him, but he’s finding teammates tonight, and that made the game easy for him.”

Towns’ impressive statline read like this: 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on 10-of-19 shooting from the field.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Likely to Return Soon

Brunson hasn’t been seen in the Knicks rotation since he suffered an ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Lakers. According to a March 24 report from SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are remaining patient with Brunson and won’t bring him back until he’s at 100%.

“Some big news coming out of the Knicks practice here at the facility in Westchester,” Begley said. “Tom Thibodeau saying Jalen Brunson is doing better, doing more and more in his rehab from his sprained ankle. We should get more of an official update on Brunson, maybe over this week, maybe over the weekend. But, to date, everything has been positive on Brunson…Thibodeau said that practice is probably the next step for Brunson.”

Remaining patient with Brunson is a smart move. The Knicks need him at his best once the postseason begins. Thibodeau can trust Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to shore up the perimeter defense and knock down threes. Towns and Mitchell Robinson can provide rim protection and floor spacing (Robinson being a vertical floor spacer), allowing Brunson to be the superstar that he is.

Of course, the Knicks’ approach only works if Brunson is healthy. Therefore, keeping the star guard on the sidelines for another week or so could pay dividends further down the line.