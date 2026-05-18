Jaylen Brown Sends Strong Message to the Knicks Ahead Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics got knocked out in the first round by Joel Embiid and the 76ers, a stunning collapse after holding a 3-1 series lead. Then the Sixers ran into the Knicks and we all saw how that went.

Brown went live on Twitch over the weekend and a fan brought up New York. What followed was a pretty honest breakdown of why the Knicks gave both Boston and Philadelphia problems, and why he believes this team belongs in the conversation.

What Jaylen Brown Said About the New York Knicks

“They played us extremely well and I think that they was not the same team when they played the Knicks and then didn’t look like it and it didn’t feel like it. It definitely didn’t look like it, but you know, they played us extremely well. It seems like they struggled against the Knicks. The Knicks also has the size to guard Embiid and they did it.”

That last part matters. Guarding Embiid without fouling him is one of the hardest things to do in the league. Brown pointed directly at Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns as the reason New York pulled it off, wearing him down in a way Boston never could.

“I think they did a good job of kind of wearing down on them and whatnot like Mitchell Robinson and Kat. Without fouling them and then maybe potentially some others where you know, it just seemed like that made the big difference. In our series Joel made a massive difference because we didn’t really have anyone who could guard Joel. Well, I was good. I was John Cena clip me trying to guard Joe. Yeah, he got a hundred pounds on me.”

Knicks Head to Eastern Conference Finals Against the Cavaliers

Brown wrapped it up with a straightforward send-off for New York, acknowledging where they are headed.

“Shout out to New York. They advance, they move to the conference finals yet again and they’ll face either the winner between Cleveland or Detroit.”

That is now answered. The Cavaliers beat the Pistons in Game 7 and will meet the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 1 on Tuesday.

New York swept Philadelphia in four games, their second straight trip to the conference finals. Getting that kind of respect from a player on the other side of it is not nothing, and the Cavaliers will be paying close attention to how the Knicks handled Embiid when they start their film prep.