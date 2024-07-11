Celtics Star Sends Strong Message to Knicks After Mikal Bridges Trade

The New York Knicks have upgraded their roster by making an all-in trade for Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby.

Stacking their wing depth is viewed around the league as the Knicks’ counter to the Jayson Tatum–Jaylen Brown combo of the newly-minted champion Boston Celtics.

Tatum is not worried at all, sending a strong message to the Knicks amid their offseason upgrades.

“I mean, it’s twofold. Like, I see all the changes in people switching teams and obviously teams getting better,” Tatum said on “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast. “And that’s every offseason. And you got to have like an appropriate fear or respect for your opponent, right? You don’t never want to disrespect who you are playing [against]. But with that being said, it’s like we won. Like, when you win a championship, you get to talk how you want to talk. They gotta go through us.”

Knicks, Celtics’ Contrasting Postseason Fates

The Celtics had cakewalk in the postseason to win their 18th title to become the winningest franchise in NBA history. On the other hand, the Knicks fell short in seven games in the second round.

But Leon Rose’s front office believes the Knicks would have challenged the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals if they were healthy.

Jalen Brunson breaking his left hand in the ill-fated Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals capped an injury-plagued Knick season.

They lost three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle to a shoulder injury in January. Mitchell Robinson returned after missing 50 games in the regular season only to re-aggravate his ankle injury during their first-round win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Anunoby was in and out of the Knicks lineup with an elbow injury.

The Celtics were relatively healthy except for former Knick lottery pick Kristaps Porzingis, who was slowed down by a leg injury toward the NBA Finals.

Knicks’ All-In Moves

Emboldened by the Knicks’ gallant run in the playoffs led by their remaining healthy players, especially their Villanova trio of Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, Leon Rose and his front office made an all-in move to acquire Bridges.

The Knicks gave up four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031), a protected 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks), an unprotected 2028 pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick for Bridges.

It was an overpay, but also a calculated move given the circumstances.

It was the first trade between the Knicks and the Nets since 1983. At the time of the trade, the Utah Jazz, who had more draft capital than the Knicks, were aggressively pursuing Bridges, according to The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Ultimately, the fit and chemistry are the obvious driving forces behind the Knicks to make the all-in move.

On top of the Bridges trade, the Knicks also re-signed Anunoby to the richest deal in franchise history — a five-year, $212.5 million, plus a 15% trade bonus and player option on the final year.

Brunson and Randle are also due for lucrative extensions. So the Knicks are committed to this core in the foreseeable future barring a blockbuster trade involving Randle.

But they believe they have a team that can challenge Tatum and the Celtics for years to come.