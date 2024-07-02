Knicks Explored Trade for $13 Million Former All-Rookie 1st Teamer: Report

The New York Knicks lost center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. They have incumbent big man Mitchell Robinson in tow. He and his trainer have suggested a big year is forthcoming.

However, Robinson’s injury history makes him difficult to trust.

He made 31 appearances last season. Robinson has appeared in at least 65 games twice in his career.

The last time he did was in 2021-22. The Knicks, armed with that knowledge, have not stopped exploring their options to replace the departed Hartenstein. The Thunder big man started 49 of his 75 appearances last season.

“The Knicks have also made inquiries on the trade market, showing interest in Jazz center Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote on July 2.

Kessler was the No. 22 overall pick of the 2022 draft.

He averaged 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds this past season in a campaign that saw him start fewer games than he did in his rookie season but also averaged more minutes per game. He also made 10 fewer appearances than the season before when he made the All-Rookie First Team.

“After starting 40 of 74 games as a rookie, Kessler started 22 of 64 games in his second season and didn’t take as big of a leap as some in Utah had hoped. However, when he played, his efficiency was notable as he averaged 12.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per 36 minutes,” Scotto wrote.

“There’s a belief from rival executives that Utah would listen to trade calls for Kessler, whereas last year, the sense was he was not for sale.”

The Knicks have the assets for a trade package for Kessler even after landing Bridges.

Knicks Could Bolster Backline Defense With Trade for Walker Kessler

Kessler would not provide the offensive versatility that Hartenstein did. However, he is a superior rim protector. He averages 2.4 blocks in his career. That is more than Hartenstein has ever posted and a mark Robinson has achieved one time in his career; his rookie season in 2018-19.

Kessler still has two years remaining on his four-year, $13.4 million rookie scale contract. He will count $2.9 million against the cap in 2024-25 and $4.9 million in 2025-26.

Walker Kessler turns his defense into offense 🚫🔥 Watch Jazz/Breakers LIVE on the NBA App: https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs pic.twitter.com/kRxHUCW6nj — NBA (@NBA) October 17, 2023

The 7-footer will be in line for restricted free agency after that.

That translates to another three seasons of team control before he is due for a potentially substantial financial commitment. Following the Knicks’ trade for Mikal Bridges, savvy moves around the margins will be critical to filling out the roster.

Knicks In Danger of Incurring Penalties Under CBA

ESPN’s Bobby Marks, formerly an executive with the Brooklyn Nets, broke down the Knicks’ financial outlook after the trade for Bridges. They currently sit as a luxury tax team but with less than $7 million in space before they hit the first tax apron.

There are varying levels of punitive measures enacted upon teams under the NBA’s new CBA. The most damaging after surpassing the first apron would be limited buying power.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith provided a graphic detailing the risks of surpassing each tax level.

Enough people seem to like this, so I figured I would share with all. This isn't the be all, end all of what different levels mean for NBA teams, but think of it as a quick reference guide for when you hear all about cap space, over-the-cap and first & second aprons this summer! pic.twitter.com/NPUapAmSot — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2024

The Knicks still have to work out an extension for Jalen Brunson in addition to potentially finding a suitable replacement for Hartenstein. Their depth is essential. Otherwise, they run a similar risk to last season where injuries took their toll in the postseason.