Jeremy Sochan Sends Message to Josh Hart After Knicks’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Report

The celebration is on for the New York Knicks after they prevailed over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals. Sure, the front office is already working on putting together their team for the upcoming season, but most of the players are continuing to reap the rewards of their hard work this past year.

According to a report that surfaced on Wednesday, it sounds like the Knicks’ starting five will get to continue partying alongside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as they were all invited to their upcoming wedding at Madison Square Garden. It seems like reserve forward Jeremy Sochan wants in on the fun, too, as he sent a hilarious message to one member of the starting five, Josh Hart.

Jeremy Sochan Asks Josh Hart for an Invite to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Wedding

What about me? 😞 @joshhart can I be your plus 1? https://t.co/vQed44Sxl9 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 2, 2026

Swift, a superstar musician, and Kelce, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, have become one of the world’s most popular couples. So understandably, now that they are set to get married, all eyes are on this duo and their upcoming wedding, which is reportedly set to take place on Friday, July 3.

Throughout the playoffs, Swift and Kelce attended a couple of Knicks games, with Swift being spotted courtside alongside a pair of her friends during the NBA Finals. With New York winning a championship, Swift decided to reward her favorite team in the NBA by inviting their starting five (which consists of Hart, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns) to her and Kelce’s wedding.

That leaves some notable players on the team out, with Sochan being among the group not invited. Considering how this is one of the most-talked about events in the world right now, it seems like Sochan has a bad case of FOMO, so much so that he asked Hart on social media if he could be his plus-one for the wedding.

“What about me? 😞 Josh Hart can I be your plus 1?” Sochan said in a post on X in response to the report about the Knicks starting five being invited to the wedding.

Knicks Continue to Enjoy Their Championship Celebration

Sochan is almost certainly just joking around with Hart here, but this post goes to show just how much fun the Knicks are having this offseason. While they did just lose Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics, for the most part, this team will be back together again in the 2026-27 campaign as they attempt to successfully defend their title.

Whether or not Sochan returns is still up in the air, as he is a free agent himself after helping New York win it all last season. He didn’t make much of an impact for the Knicks last year (2.8 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.8 APG, 56.7 FG%), but as this quick post shows, he formed quite a bond with his teammates. Time will tell if his bond with Hart in particular, though, is enough to grant him entry to Swift and Kelce’s wedding.