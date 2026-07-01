Who Pays Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s $160K Wedding Police Bill?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s over-the-top Madison Square Garden wedding is expected to require more than $160,000 in NYPD security costs, according to a new report Tuesday evening. But officials have not said whether taxpayers or the couple will ultimately foot the bill.

The unresolved question comes as the couple’s blockbuster celebration is already projected to cost between $10 million and $20 million, with extraordinary security measures extending well beyond the ceremony itself.

NYPD insiders say the department is sending more than 70 detectives pulled from precincts citywide to staff both Thursday’s rehearsal and Friday’s ceremony, according to a report by TMZ. Those detectives are working 8 1/2-hour shifts at hourly rates between $80 and $90, a stretch that alone pencils out to roughly $95,200, TMZ calculates.

NYPD’s Price Tag for Protecting Taylor Swift’s Big Day

A second wave of more than 50 officers, largely recent academy graduates, rounds out the two-day assignment at Madison Square Garden, working nine-hour shifts at $70 an hour and adding close to $63,000 more, according to the TMZ report. Once NYPD supervisors working the event get folded in, the combined payroll is projected to top $160,000.

New York State Assembly Democrats in May floated tacking an additional $250,000 onto the state budget for wedding-related security, with lawmakers weighing a dedicated fund, according to the New York Post, though the line-item legislation was abandoned before reaching a vote.

Police overtime is just one piece of the ledger. Swift and Kelce are paying full retail to lock down MSG for a minimum of three days covering setup, the ceremony, and teardown, at roughly $1 million nightly to rent the arena, according to TMZ. That’s close to $3 million total, with a reported discount of zero, despite Swift’s selling out the arena eight times over her career.

Swift’s Security Fortress Extends Beyond Wedding Day

The show of force isn’t confined to NYPD payroll. Dozens of National Guard troops shut down streets around the Garden Tuesday night and huddled with police commanders just outside the venue, according to footage captured on camera Tuesday and posted online by TMZ. A Guard spokesperson claimed the deployment was simply routine, pointing out roughly 1,000 members already patrol high-traffic city hubs like Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal daily, unrelated to the wedding.

A source briefed on the plans told Fox News that organizers expect roughly 1,000 guests for Friday’s main event and about 100 for Thursday’s rehearsal dinner, with a full city block shutting down, according to Fox News’ Michael Ruiz. Closures on West 31st Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues stretch from July 2 through midday July 4, overlapping with America’s 250th birthday festivities and lingering World Cup foot traffic.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed the wedding is on the city’s radar without addressing who pays for the extra security. Asked point-blank if he landed an invite, Mamdani said, “No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding,” joking he’d spend the night streaming a Swift deep cut solo, according to People.com.

Critics have called the shutdowns disruptive during an already packed holiday stretch that overlaps with World Cup travel and the country’s 250th anniversary events, though the grumbling shows no sign of shrinking Swift’s security footprint before Friday arrives. For a couple that skipped paper invitations in favor of watermarked digital ones and personal phone calls, the muscle surrounding Madison Square Garden tracks with a broader pattern of tightly controlled access.