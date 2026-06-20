New York Knicks Guard Jordan Clarkson Gets Congratulated by Manny Pacquiao

Several New York Knicks players made history after winning an NBA championship last Saturday, June 13. The Knicks also ended a 53-year title drought.

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart became the first trio in basketball history to win NCAA and NBA championships as teammates. They won at Villanova in 2016 and brought a title to New York 10 years later.

Jordan Clarkson became the first player of Filipino descent to win an NBA championship, as per ESPN.

Jordan Clarkson Congratulated by Manny Pacquiao

Days after winning the NBA championship, Jordan Clarkson received a video call from Manny Pacquiao.

The eight-division boxing champion congratulated his fellow Filipino for achieving something that has never been done before.

“Happy for you, bro,” Pacquiao said, via a video shared by the boxing legend’s brother-in-law Steve Jumalon on social media.

Clarkson represents the Philippines in international competitions. His mother is a Filipino-American from the province of Pampanga. He proudly draped the Philippine flag during the Knicks’ championship parade on Thursday.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, is a huge NBA fan. He has attended many games over the years and was at a Knicks game back on April 10. He also threw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium three days earlier to celebrate Filipino heritage night.

Jordan Clarkson To Enter Free Agency

After just one season with the New York Knicks, Jordan Clarkson is set to become a free agent once again. Clarkson is coming off the worst season of his career, averaging just 8.6 points per game. His role further diminished in the playoffs, averaging 4.9 points per game.

Nevertheless, Clarkson will be a valuable addition to a young team looking for a veteran or a contender wanting to add scoring off the bench. The Knicks could also bring him back, especially if Jose Alvarado becomes too expensive.

Clarkson has been in the NBA since 2014. He played the first three and a half years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the 2017-18 season.

The 34-year-old guard helped LeBron James and the Cavs reach the 2018 NBA Finals, but they were no match for the Golden State Warriors. He played his best years with the Utah Jazz from 2019 to 2025, winning the Sixth Man of the Year in 2021.

Dylan Harper Could Have Made History Instead of Jordan Clarkson

If the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA championship instead of the New York Knicks, Dylan Harper would have made history instead of Jordan Clarkson. Harper’s Filipina mother was born in the province of Bataan before her family immigrated to the United States.

Other current NBA players of Filipino descent include Ron Harper Jr., Jalen Green and Jared McCain. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is also of Filipino descent, winning an NBA championship in 2012 and 2013.