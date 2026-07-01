Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson Gets Free Agency Update After Robinson, Hukporti Exit

The New York Knicks have already lost two members of their championship frontcourt in free agency.

They aren’t eager to lose Jordan Clarkson, too.

After veteran center Mitchell Robinson agreed to join the rival Boston Celtics and backup big man Ariel Hukporti signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley reported Wednesday that New York remains committed to bringing Clarkson back for another season.

“NYK has also consistently signaled that they’d like Jordan Clarkson back,” Begley wrote on X.

If Knicks remain committed to staying under 2nd apron, and Andre Drummond remains committed to this approach in free agency, hard to see NYK & Drummond as a match. NYK & Kevon Looney entered free agency with mutual interest; NYK has also consistently signaled that they'd like… https://t.co/Ylyi55UWpg — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2026

The update reinforces earlier reporting that Clarkson remains firmly in the Knicks’ plans despite the franchise’s increasingly tight salary-cap situation as it attempts to defend its NBA championship while remaining below the league’s restrictive second salary apron.

Clarkson Reunion Still Makes Financial Sense

The Knicks’ interest is understandable.

Unlike Robinson, whose three-year, $47.4 million contract with Boston far exceeded New York’s financial flexibility, Clarkson can return on another veteran minimum contract.

That makes him one of the few experienced free agents the Knicks can realistically retain without compromising their payroll strategy.

According to current salary-cap projections, New York sits roughly $8.8 million below the second apron but still needs to fill three roster spots, leaving little room for anything beyond minimum contracts unless additional salary is moved.

Clarkson fits that reality.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year joined the Knicks on a veteran minimum deal last offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz and could do the same again this summer.

Departures Shift Knicks’ Remaining Priorities

The Knicks’ roster has changed considerably over the opening days of free agency.

Robinson’s departure removes the team’s top reserve center and one of the NBA’s elite offensive rebounders, while Hukporti’s exit strips New York of another young frontcourt option.

Those departures also reshape how the Knicks are likely to use their remaining roster spots.

New York still needs to add three players to reach the NBA’s 14-player regular-season minimum, but at least two of those openings are now expected to be used on centers after losing both Robinson and Hukporti.

That reality leaves even fewer opportunities elsewhere on the roster, making continuity with experienced veterans like Clarkson even more valuable.

After retaining Landry Shamet earlier in free agency, the Knicks have continued searching for affordable ways to preserve as much of their championship core as possible.

Begley’s latest report suggests Clarkson remains firmly in those plans.

Clarkson Still Fits Knicks’ Championship Blueprint

Clarkson’s first season in New York produced the lowest statistical output of his NBA career.

The veteran guard averaged career lows of 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while appearing in 72 regular-season games, often moving in and out of the rotation.

Yet his value extended beyond the box score.

Clarkson provided instant offense off the bench, veteran leadership in the locker room and playoff experience throughout the Knicks’ championship run. He also became the first NBA player of Filipino heritage to win an NBA championship.

With the Knicks expected to devote much of their remaining roster-building effort to replenishing the frontcourt, bringing back Clarkson on another veteran minimum contract would allow the defending champions to retain a trusted backcourt scorer without further tightening their salary-cap situation.

The offseason is far from over, but Begley’s latest report reinforces what New York has quietly signaled throughout free agency: despite a shrinking number of roster spots, the Knicks still want Clarkson back.