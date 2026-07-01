Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson Insurance After Key Decision

The New York Knicks‘ decision on Mitchell Robinson just became even more important.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, free agent center Ariel Hukporti has agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the rival Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the defending champions without one of their few young centers as uncertainty continues surrounding Robinson’s future.

The move comes only days after New York declined to extend Hukporti a qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

With Robinson still unsigned, Hukporti’s departure leaves the Knicks with even less frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks Opened the Door for Hukporti Exit

Hukporti’s departure wasn’t unexpected.

Before free agency opened, ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reported that the Knicks would not extend a qualifying offer to the 23-year-old center, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The decision removed New York’s matching rights and cleared the way for Hukporti to negotiate freely with the rest of the league.

Philadelphia quickly capitalized.

Charania reported Wednesday that Hukporti agreed to join the 76ers, giving one of New York’s Atlantic Division rivals a high-motor, athletic center to bolster its frontcourt depth.

Knicks Lose Valuable Center Depth

Hukporti never carved out a major rotation role during New York’s championship season, but he quietly became an important depth piece behind Towns and Robinson.

The 23-year-old appeared in 54 regular-season games, averaging 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 9.2 minutes while providing energy, rim protection and athleticism whenever called upon.

Across two seasons, Hukporti appeared in 79 games for the Knicks before the team elected not to tender him a qualifying offer.

His role was limited.

His value as inexpensive frontcourt depth wasn’t.

Whenever injuries struck or the Knicks needed another traditional center behind Towns and Robinson, Hukporti gave them a young, athletic option already familiar with the roster and championship expectations.

Now that option belongs to Philadelphia.

Robinson Decision Carries Even More Weight

Hukporti’s departure only heightens the urgency surrounding Robinson’s free agency.

Salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan projected that New York’s decision to re-sign Landry Shamet likely left the Knicks without enough financial flexibility to retain Robinson while staying below the NBA’s second tax apron.

If Gozlan’s projection proves accurate, the Knicks wouldn’t just lose one of the league’s premier backup centers.

They would also lose the young reserve who had quietly provided valuable insurance behind their veteran frontcourt.

That would leave president Leon Rose with an even greater need to acquire another center through free agency or the trade market.

Frontcourt Suddenly Becomes Bigger Priority

The Knicks entered the offseason determined to defend the franchise’s first NBA championship in more than 50 years while keeping their title-winning core intact.

But Wednesday’s news underscores how quickly quality depth can disappear.

By declining Hukporti’s qualifying offer, New York accepted the possibility that another team would sign the young center.

The 76ers did exactly that.

Now the spotlight returns to Robinson.

If the veteran re-signs, the Knicks will still need to replace Hukporti’s developmental depth.

If Robinson departs, finding another proven backup for Towns immediately becomes one of the front office’s top priorities before the 2026-27 season begins.