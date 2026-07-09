Jordan Clarkson Sends Clear Message After Knicks Return

Jordan Clarkson wasted little time embracing the New York Knicks‘ mission for the 2026-27 season.

Hours after news broke that the veteran guard had agreed to re-sign with the defending NBA champions, Clarkson shared his first public message since the deal became official, making it clear exactly where his focus lies.

“still in this dream, NY! run it back! 🗽 love 🖤,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram.

The post featured several photos from the Knicks’ championship run, including Clarkson celebrating in front of the Larry O’Brien Trophy during the NBA Finals.

It came shortly after New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported that Clarkson was returning to New York, citing the veteran guard’s agent, Rich Paul.

For a franchise chasing its first repeat championship since the early 1970s, Clarkson’s message echoed the organization’s offseason objective: keep the championship core together and make another run.

Knicks Prioritized Continuity Over Star Power

Clarkson’s post reinforced what had become increasingly apparent throughout free agency.

Although six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan briefly emerged as a potential option after becoming available, multiple reports indicated New York’s priority remained bringing Clarkson back instead of pursuing another high-profile scorer.

That approach became official Thursday.

Rather than searching for a bigger name, the Knicks opted to preserve continuity with a player who already understood Mike Brown’s system and had helped the franchise capture its first NBA championship since 1973.

The move also aligned with the club’s financial strategy.

Owner James Dolan has made it clear the Knicks intend to remain below the NBA’s restrictive second salary apron, leaving veteran-minimum contracts as the team’s most realistic path to filling out its roster.

Clarkson’s Leadership Extended Beyond the Court

Clarkson’s value stretched well beyond his scoring ability.

Earlier this offseason, rookie forward Mohamed Diawara identified the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year as one of the emotional leaders who helped hold the team together during its championship run, particularly after New York fell behind 2-1 in its first-round playoff series.

“Especially Jordan Clarkson,” Diawara recently said when discussing the veterans who steadied the locker room.

Diawara recalled one speech from Clarkson that “really touched everyone,” offering a rare glimpse into the veteran guard’s influence behind the scenes.

That leadership became another reason the Knicks prioritized his return.

Clarkson Already Had His Eyes on Another Title

Clarkson’s latest message also wasn’t the first sign he hoped to return.

Following the Knicks’ championship-clinching victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Clarkson made it clear he already envisioned another title run.

According to New York Daily News Knicks insider Kristian Winfield, Clarkson jokingly tried to recruit one of the Spurs’ longtime arena employees while celebrating inside the visitors’ locker room.

“OG, you gon’ be here next year,” Clarkson said. “But next year, you gonna be here with us. And we’re gonna come right back to this locker room and do it all again.”

His latest social media posts carried that same belief.

On Instagram, Clarkson wrote, “still in this dream, NY! run it back! 🗽 love 🖤,” alongside photos from the Knicks’ championship run.

He also shared a simple message on X: “🧡🗽💙.”

Rather than celebrating a new contract, Clarkson immediately shifted his attention toward defending New York’s title.

For the Knicks, the posts served as more than celebratory messages.

They reflected the mindset of one of the team’s veteran leaders: last season’s championship was never meant to be the finish line.