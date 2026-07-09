Knicks Make Jordan Clarkson Decision After Free Agency Buzz

The New York Knicks have made their choice.

Rather than pivoting to a bigger name in free agency, the defending NBA champions are bringing back one of the veterans who helped deliver the franchise’s first title in more than five decades.

Jordan Clarkson is re-signing with the Knicks, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed Thursday to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

The agreement ends brief speculation that New York could pursue six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan after his surprising availability emerged earlier this week. Instead, the Knicks doubled down on continuity as they continue building a roster capable of defending the NBA championship.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Clarkson’s new contract will be for the veteran’s minimum worth $3.9 million.

Knicks Prioritize Continuity

Clarkson’s return had increasingly become the expected outcome.

Just one day before the agreement was reported, Bondy wrote on X that he was “optimistic about Jordan Clarkson re-signing,” even as questions surfaced about whether New York would explore DeRozan.

The optimism proved well-founded.

For a Knicks front office operating under strict financial limitations, retaining a trusted veteran always represented the cleaner path.

New York enters the season roughly $6 million below the NBA’s restrictive second salary apron with 12 players on standard contracts. Owner James Dolan has made it clear the organization intends to remain below that threshold, leaving the Knicks with little flexibility beyond veteran-minimum signings to complete their 14-man regular-season roster.

Bringing back Clarkson allows New York to preserve one of the league’s deepest second units without sacrificing future roster flexibility.

Clarkson Already Fits Mike Brown’s System

The appeal extends beyond familiarity.

After joining New York last season, Clarkson quickly embraced a reserve role behind Jalen Brunson despite spending much of his career as a primary offensive option.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year provided instant scoring, secondary playmaking and shot creation whenever the Knicks’ offense needed another spark.

His willingness to accept fewer touches while still producing efficiently made him a natural complement to Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges during the club’s championship run.

Across 13 NBA seasons with the Lakers, Cavaliers, Jazz and Knicks, Clarkson has averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists while establishing himself as one of the league’s premier bench scorers.

Leadership Extended Beyond the Box Score

Clarkson’s impact reached beyond statistics.

Rookie forward Mohamed Diawara recently revealed that Clarkson emerged as one of New York’s emotional leaders during the playoffs, particularly after the Knicks fell behind the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in their first-round series.

“Especially Jordan Clarkson,” Diawara recently said when asked which veterans helped steady the team.

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He recalled one locker-room speech from Clarkson that “really touched everyone,” offering a glimpse into the leadership role the 34-year-old assumed behind the scenes.

That influence likely strengthened the organization’s desire to bring him back.

Why DeRozan Was Always a Long Shot

On talent alone, DeRozan presented an intriguing alternative.

The six-time All-Star averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season before becoming available after the Sacramento Kings moved on.

But fit ultimately mattered more than résumé.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently questioned whether DeRozan’s mid-range-heavy offensive style would overlap too much with Brunson, who orchestrates much of New York’s half-court attack from the same areas of the floor.

Clarkson offers a different profile.

He has already demonstrated he can thrive as a complementary scorer without disrupting the Knicks’ offensive hierarchy.

With Clarkson now back in the fold, New York has answered one of its biggest remaining offseason questions.

The Knicks are still expected to pursue another veteran center, with Jonas Valančiūnas among the players on their radar.

But when it came to filling their final backcourt spot, the defending champions made their priorities clear.

Rather than chasing the biggest available name, they chose the veteran who had already helped them climb to the top of the NBA.