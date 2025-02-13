Knicks Guard Josh Hart Addresses Bad News on Health

If New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is injured, he’s doing a good job of not showing it.

Hart is playing heavy minutes for the Knicks despite rumors that he could need corrective surgery on his knee after the season. He’s missed just one game and is averaging 37.6 minutes per contest.

Hart has made it a priority to be available, as he was on Tuesday during a 128-115 triumph over the Indiana Pacers. He played 40 highly effective minutes, posting 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

“What Josh did is what we needed to win. He was everywhere, flying around, doing everything,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Hart, who was listed as questionable prior to the matchup. “Good team win, good bounce back.”

Josh Hart Playing for Knicks Teammates, Coach

Hart’s priority is being available for his team and he’s putting together a career year. Hart is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. While he may not get the all-star recognition of his teammates, Hart has been the glue for the 35-18 Knicks.

“Josh played his (expletive) off today,” Knicks star Jalen Brunson said after Hart’s latest outing. “I don’t know what else to say about that. He was just a monster.”

Hart is unsure about the knee requiring any procedure this offseason but is doing all he can to stay on the court.

“I don’t know. We’ll see what it calls for at the end of the season,” Hart said. “But, like I said before, I’m a servant to (my teammates) this year. I want to make sure I put these guys in the best situation. It’s not just for them. It’s also for (Tom Thibodeau). I want to make sure that I’m available to him, I want to make sure when I’m out there, I’m playing at a high level and playing the game the way I know how to play. If I’m out there, I’m healthy enough. And I’m good.”

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post first reported the potential surgery for Hart but did clarify his reporting in a message on X.

“I apologized to Josh about this because I inferred too much from his answer to question of whether he’ll have to address the sore knee in the offseason,” Bondy said. “Poor framing on my part.”

Knicks Awaiting Return of Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks do have some reinforcements on the way, including center Mitchell Robinson. He’s missed the entirety of the season so far with an ankle injury he suffered in the postseason.

“I’ve just been taking my time. I want to make sure it’s 100 percent, I ain’t trying to keep having these sit-outs and setbacks and stuff like that,” Robinson said on Wednesday. “This time, I’m just going to play it smart. Usually, I’d be young and dumb to go out there and try to get back as fast as I can. I can’t do that no more.”

Robinson was recently cleared for contact. His next step is full 5-on-5 practice. The Knicks have just one game remaining before the all-star break. The team could emerge from the time off with a new big in their rotation.