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Josh Hart Sends Knicks ‘February’ Warning Amid Stalled Contract Talks

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Josh Hart has said he would love to finish his career with the New York Knicks. On Monday, he offered a reminder that wanting to stay and knowing he will stay are different things.

Asked at media day how much he wanted a contract extension, Hart said he hoped to get one done soon. Uncertainty, he explained, brings questions and rumors. “At a human level, sometimes that can wear people down,” he said, “and it can affect how you go out and handle business on a day-to-day basis.”

Then came the line that gave his answer a deadline of its own: “We know if some of these things aren’t figured out by February, it might be a different conversation.”

Hart did not request a trade in the remarks posted by SNY. But February is when the NBA trade deadline arrives. If the Knicks and Hart have yet to settle his future by then, he understands the discussion could extend beyond an extension.

Hart’s Message Has Changed Since August

In an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports last month, Hart spoke warmly about his place in New York.

“I love New York. I love being here,” he said then. “Obviously, it would be amazing to end my career here.”

Nothing Hart said Monday withdrew that sentiment. He pledged to play as hard as he could for his teammates and the city “as long as I wear this jersey.” What changed was his willingness to say publicly how an unresolved contract could weigh on him — and when it might become a different kind of issue.

Hart is due about $20.9 million this season. The Knicks hold a team option worth about $22.4 million for 2027-28, so they are under no immediate pressure to negotiate as though he were approaching free agency. Hart, 31, has a different reason to seek clarity now: An extension would secure his future with the team he helped win a championship.

He became eligible in August for a deal worth up to roughly four years and $132 million. That is the maximum available, not a figure Hart has publicly demanded. Previous reporting on the talks has pointed to a lower range as a possible agreement.

Why February Matters to the Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game One
Getty Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks react to a call as Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the first quarter in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City.

New York has other financial decisions approaching. Karl-Anthony Towns is eligible for an extension, while the Knicks already have major commitments to Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. Hart is central to their rotation, but fitting another long-term deal into a costly championship roster requires choices about money and flexibility.

Those choices could look different at the trade deadline, when teams reassess their rosters for a playoff run. Hart did not say the Knicks intend to move him if the talks drag on. His words leave room for other possibilities, including a deal reached during the season.

For now, the message is simpler. Hart wants to remain in New York, wants to stop answering questions about his contract and would rather not find out what February’s “different conversation” sounds like.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Josh Hart Sends Knicks ‘February’ Warning Amid Stalled Contract Talks

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