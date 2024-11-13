Josh Hart Sends Message to Fans, Media After Knicks Top 76ers

Following a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the New York Knicks are back to .500 at 5-5. Josh Hart, who recorded a triple-double in the victory, preached patience to fans and media after the November 12 game.

“We’re just 10 games into the season,” Hart said, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “We’ve got all of you [in the media] all crying about how we look, offensively, defensively. Some people ready to pack the season in, some people saying we lost our identity. We don’t listen to it. At the end of the day, we know what we have and it takes some fine-tuning.”

After adding Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns over the offseason, the Knicks have started slow. Or slower than fans had hoped, rather. Hart told reporters that New York’s win was an example of the kind of basketball they’re striving to play.

“At the end of the day we’ve got [Brunson] as our No. 1 option,” Hart continued. “KAT’s been a number one option for many years of his career. [Bridges] has been a number one option. OG can score the ball in various different ways. [McBride] comes in off the bench and gives us great minutes. I’m out there just trying to connect the dots. Great to have a game like that. I think it starts with the defense. I think we outrebounded them. We played Knicks basketball.”

Hart and the Knicks will return home to host the Chicago Bulls in their next game on November 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm EST.

This story will be updated.