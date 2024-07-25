Josh Hart Sends Message on Bulls’ Lonzo Ball

It’s been 922 days since Lonzo Ball appeared in an NBA game. As he continues mounting his comeback, he has the support of New York Knicks forward Josh Hart.

Hart sent a tweet on July 24 in response to a video of Ball working out. “League is better when Zo is healthy,” he tweeted.

Ball and Hart were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and after being traded for Anthony Davis, the New Orleans Pelicans too.

After ending up with the Chicago Bulls, Ball suffered a series of knee injuries. He hasn’t played since January of 2022.

Hart, since the two played with the Pelicans, has been a member of the Portland Trail Blazers and now the Knicks.

His off-court personality has been a trademark since his arrival in the Big Apple. He hosts a podcast called “The Roommates Show,” with teammate Jalen Brunson.

Hart is coming off of his seventh NBA campaign, and his first full season in New York. He averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 81 regular-season appearances last year.

Hart Welcomes Cam Payne To NYC With Jab Tweet

As of July 24, Cam Payne is the newest addition to the Knicks. The veteran guard signed a one-year deal for $3.1 million on July 15.

Hart welcomed his newest teammate to New York with a tweet, writing “Shoutout Terry.”

He’s pointing to Payne’s recent legal controversy. The 29-year-old was arrested in June by the Scottsdale Police Department.

According to TMZ, Payne gave a fake name to police on the phone after dialing 911.

“My name’s Terry,” Payne said, according to TMZ. “What’s your last name, Terry?” the official replied. “Johnson,” Payne replied.

He was booked on two charges according to TMZ.

“Ultimately, Payne was arrested and booked on two separate charges — one count of refusal to provide a truthful name and one count of false report to law enforcement,” the TMZ report reads. “Records show he’s due in court for a hearing in the case next month.”

Hart Headed Back To The Bench?

Hart began his time with the Knicks coming off of the bench. He provided sparks in absence of the team’s stars, and was quickly made apart of closing lineups in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New York’s roster was trodden with injuries by the time they reached the postseason. Following a season-ending injury to Julius Randle, Hart started the final 36 games of the regular season and all 13 in the playoffs.

With the acquisition of Mikal Bridges — and Bojan Bogdanovic the only rotation player that went in the deal — someone from last season’s starting five will come off the bench.

Make that two starters, with Randle coming back healthy. Look for Donte DiVincenzo and Hart to move to the bench.

A starting five of Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, Randle, and Mitchell Robinson seems the likeliest look for the Knicks on opening night.

Miles McBride, DiVincenzo, Hart, and Jericho Sims will headline the reserves. Perhaps fans will get to see some of rookie Tyler Kolek too, who impressed with his Summer League performance.

For a team that ranked 27th in bench points per game last season, moving DiVincenzo and Hart to the bench should help to balance the scales for a team who’s starters ranked ninth.