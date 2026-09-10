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Josh Hart Sends Clear Message Regarding Knicks’ Mindset as Defending Champions

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2026 NBA Finals - Game One
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For the first time in over 50 years, the New York Knicks will be entering the new NBA season as defending champions.

One thing is clear, though, the Knicks don’t plan to rest on their laurels heading into the new season.

Josh Hart Says New York Knicks ‘Not Satisfied’ With One Championship

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 25: Josh Hart #3 and Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks react against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

During an appearance at the U.S. Open, Knicks forward Josh Hart discussed the Knicks’ mindset as defending champions and said that the team isn’t satisfied with a single championship. So, the Knicks are entering the campaign with a hunter’s mindset, as opposed to feeling like the hunted.

“I don’t think we have a big target because I don’t think anyone is picking us to win again,” Hart said. “We’re using it as fuel, we’re still the hunters, we’re not satisfied with one. Obviously, the next goal is to get another. So we’re the hunters and we like playing that game.”

Hart also explained how sacrifice will continue to be a key tenet for the Knicks as they prepare to defend the title.

“For us it’s about helping each other,” Hart explained. “We all are high-character guys, and we realize if everyone is willing to sacrifice, if you don’t have egos, you’re not selfish, you’re going to get far, you’re going to get to where you want to be at the end of the season.”

Josh Hart Looking Forward to Season Opener Against New-Look 76ers

Josh Hart
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks reacts in the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2025 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 140-132. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Knicks will begin their title defense at home against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on October 20. The Knicks swept the Sixers in four games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, but Philly completely retooled over the offseason, as they added both LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a core that already includes Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The matchup projects to be a tough test for both teams.

“I can’t wait to get that ring. I can’t wait, it’s gonna be a fun one,” Hart said of the season opener. “That will be electrifying.”

That game between the Knicks and 76ers is one that basketball fans will want to circle on the calendar, and it’s already less than two months away.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Josh Hart Sends Clear Message Regarding Knicks’ Mindset as Defending Champions

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