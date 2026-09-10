Josh Hart Sends Clear Message Regarding Knicks’ Mindset as Defending Champions

For the first time in over 50 years, the New York Knicks will be entering the new NBA season as defending champions.

One thing is clear, though, the Knicks don’t plan to rest on their laurels heading into the new season.

Josh Hart Says New York Knicks ‘Not Satisfied’ With One Championship

During an appearance at the U.S. Open, Knicks forward Josh Hart discussed the Knicks’ mindset as defending champions and said that the team isn’t satisfied with a single championship. So, the Knicks are entering the campaign with a hunter’s mindset, as opposed to feeling like the hunted.

“I don’t think we have a big target because I don’t think anyone is picking us to win again,” Hart said. “We’re using it as fuel, we’re still the hunters, we’re not satisfied with one. Obviously, the next goal is to get another. So we’re the hunters and we like playing that game.”

Hart also explained how sacrifice will continue to be a key tenet for the Knicks as they prepare to defend the title.

“For us it’s about helping each other,” Hart explained. “We all are high-character guys, and we realize if everyone is willing to sacrifice, if you don’t have egos, you’re not selfish, you’re going to get far, you’re going to get to where you want to be at the end of the season.”

Josh Hart Looking Forward to Season Opener Against New-Look 76ers

The Knicks will begin their title defense at home against the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on October 20. The Knicks swept the Sixers in four games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, but Philly completely retooled over the offseason, as they added both LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a core that already includes Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The matchup projects to be a tough test for both teams.

“I can’t wait to get that ring. I can’t wait, it’s gonna be a fun one,” Hart said of the season opener. “That will be electrifying.”

That game between the Knicks and 76ers is one that basketball fans will want to circle on the calendar, and it’s already less than two months away.