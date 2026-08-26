Josh Hart Sends Clear Message to Sixers Before Knicks’ Season Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the new season with arguably one of the most talented offensive groups in the NBA, but Knicks’ Josh Hart is not concerned with who the outside world considers the favorite.

Ahead of the Knicks’ Oct. 20 season opener against Philadelphia, Hart made it clear that New York remains focused on defending its championship rather than reacting to the Sixers’ offseason moves.

Josh Hart Isn’t Buying Into the Sixers Hype

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s YouTube channel, Josh Hart was asked whether the Knicks or the new-look Sixers should be considered the team to beat after Philadelphia added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Hart shared his thoughts:

“I don’t really know. I don’t really care either,” Hart said. “Obviously, we had, we won last year. We celebrated with that. But now it’s back to work. And we always view ourselves as the hunters.”

Hart added that New York is already looking toward another championship rather than becoming comfortable with what it accomplished last season.

“Right now we’re trying to get that second one,” Hart said. “I’m not happy. I’m not complacent with where we are now.”

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That mentality could be particularly important entering a matchup against a Philadelphia team that has dramatically increased its offensive firepower. Hart also highlighted the value of continuity within the Knicks, explaining that years of playing together allow teammates to challenge and encourage each other differently.

“You can challenge each other at a different level,” Hart said. “You can encourage them a little bit more and their voice holds a little bit more weight.”

He later summed up the value of that experience simply: “You can’t replace that.”

Knicks Have Proven They Can Handle Philadelphia

There is no question the Sixers are offensively loaded. Philadelphia now has James, Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while 2025 No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe adds another young creator to the group.

However, the Knicks have something Philadelphia will need time to build: established chemistry. New York’s core has spent years together, and that continuity was visible in last season’s playoffs.

The Knicks swept the Sixers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, averaging 124.3 points compared with Philadelphia’s 102.0. New York also won the decisive Game 4 by 30 points, 144-114.

That does not mean the same result will happen on opening night, especially with Philadelphia’s major additions. But it does show why Hart is not ready to hand the Sixers anything based solely on their offensive talent.

The Oct. 20 matchup at Madison Square Garden will be one of the most anticipated games of the opening night, with the defending champion Knicks raising their banner before facing James, Brown and the revamped Sixers.

Philadelphia may have more star power than it did during the playoff sweep, but New York enters with the confidence and cohesion of a championship team. And judging by Hart’s comments, the Knicks have no intention of stepping aside simply because the Sixers have assembled a more intimidating roster.