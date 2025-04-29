Josh Hart Sends Message to Knicks Doubters: “Stay on That Side”

Since trading for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges last summer, the New York Knicks have been searching for their identity. They’re no longer the gritty, hard-nosed defensive unit that we’d come to know. Instead, they’re a hybrid, capable of shutting teams down or outscoring them.

In truth, the Knicks are more versatile now. They can win in a multitude of ways. We seen as much in their opening playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, which the Knicks lead 3-1.

During a recent discussion with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Josh Hart discussed the narrative surrounding New York’s evolving identity. The veteran forward noted how it’s not fair to compare this year’s roster to the one we saw last season.

“And this team—we don’t care about the toughness, because we feel like we have the toughness, but we also feel like we have the offensive firepower to go out there and put up 140 points,” Hart said. “So it doesn’t really affect us. I just think it’s idiotic to compare us to the past, because we’re the New York Knicks of 2024-25. And it’s either you get behind us or you don’t. And if you’re not, stay on that side when we have success.”

The Knicks came into this season with the goal of challenging for a championship. And while the roster has taken time to gel, Tom Thibodeau’s team has a strong chance of making a push for a deep postseason run.

Knicks May Need Jalen Brunson to Play Off-Ball

According to a Western Conference scout, who was speaking to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Jalen Brunson‘s ball-dominant style of play could be hurting the Knicks.

“Jalen’s foul hunting and holding the ball has really caught up with them,” The West scout said. “There’s only so much you can do. That’s a recipe to win a lot of regular-season games, but it’s a huge load to carry on a nightly basis for playoff-heavy minutes when defenses have adjusted and loaded up. KAT and [OG Anunoby] have to play a role, and it’s hard when [Brunson] has the ball in his hands so much of the time.”

New York appears to be on a collision course with the Boston Celtics. The two teams are projected to meet in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Joe Mazzulla’s team has developed a reputation for playing elite-level defense in the postseason. It will be this series that tells us everything we need to know about Brunson’s impact, positive or negative, on the Knicks’ chances of championship contention.

Knicks Must Close Out the Pistons

Before the Knicks can begin preparing for a potential series against the Celtics, they’ve got to finish off the Pistons. J.B. Bickerstaff’s team isn’t going to accept defeat. In fact, there’s a strong chance Detroit forces a game six, which would heap pressure onto New York.

Nevertheless, the Knicks have a more talented and more experienced roster. They’re capable of progressing beyond the first round, and currently control their own destiny. Still, it wouldn’t be wise for anyone to begin looking ahead until the Pistons are firmly in the rearview.

Once New York progresses to (potentially) face the Celtics, we will get even more data on the new identity of this roster.