J.R. Smith Warns New York Knicks Ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers ECF Matchup

The New York Knicks are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavaliers shocked the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 on Sunday to advance.

New York is expected to be favored entering the series, but former NBA player J.R. Smith delivered a warning to the Knicks during an appearance on Run It Back on FanDuel TV. Smith believes the Cavaliers have the capability to shock the Knicks based on talent alone.

“They definitely have the pieces to do it 100%,” Smith said. “If Jarrett (Allen) plays like that, and I think it’s tougher if KAT continuously makes his presence felt from the top of the key, as well as the paint. But at the same time, I think pound-for-pound, player-for-player, I think Cleveland just has a longer, Cleveland’s team is more stacked, and they just have to figure out how to put it together.”

Smith knows both teams pretty well, having played for the Knicks from 2011 to 2015 and the Cavs from 2015 to 2019. He had his best individual performances in New York, but he won a championship in Cleveland in 2016.

New York Knicks’ Postseason Run So Far

The Knicks began the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. They looked lost after going down 2-1, but coach Mike Brown made the right adjustments in Game 4. They haven’t lost since that game, winning the next three to eliminate the Hawks.

In the second round, the Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers with ease. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing his best basketball of the season as the primary playmaker, while Jalen Brunson has played more freely.

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OG Anunoby‘s injury is a concern, but the Knicks are expected to have him back in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Postseason Run So Far

The Cavaliers didn’t have an easy path to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2018. They battled the Toronto Raptors for seven games in the first round, losing all road games.

The Detroit Pistons series was a bit different until Game 5, when the Cavaliers won their first road game of the postseason. Things looked bleak after they failed to close things out at home in Game 6.

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However, Donovan Mitchell finally got over the hump and finally led a team to the conference finals for the first time in his career.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ECF Schedule

Here’s the complete schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Cavaliers, as per the NBA on X.

Game 1: May 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York

Game 2: May 21 at Madison Square Garden in New York

Game 3: May 23 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland

Game 4: May 25 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland

Game 5: May 27 at Madison Square Garden in New York if necessary

Game 6: May 29 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland if necessary

Game 7: May 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York if necessary

The Knicks won the regular-season series against the Cavs 2-1. They won both games at Madison Square Garden and lost once in Cleveland. The last time they met in the playoffs was in 2023 in the first round, with the Knicks winning the series 4-1.