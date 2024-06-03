Knicks Would Have to ‘Consider’ Moving Julius Randle for 14-Time All-Star

The New York Knicks could look to make a big splash during the offseason with a package centered around Julius Randle and their tradeable first-round picks. Exploring if the Knicks should bring Randle back, David Vertsberger of SNY wrote if trading him returned Devin Booker, LeBron James, or Kevin Durant, they’d have to consider it.

Durant could be the best option due to his skillset as James’ age at this point in his career leads to some questions, despite still performing. Booker’s an elite guard, but Durant gives them length and a clear Randle replacement.

“Finally, there’s trading for someone clearly above Randle’s level,” Vertsberger wrote on June 2. “If there’s a trade to make involving him that nets the Knicks someone like Devin Booker, LeBron James or Kevin Durant, they’d have to consider it.

“Even then, bringing someone that’s a culture onto themselves into a locker room with an already-defined culture that’s proven successful is a risky gambit. Doing so at the expense of Randle may make any deal untenable.”

New York Knicks ‘Recognize’ That They Could Have to Move Julius Randle for a Star

Randle has played well during his five seasons with the New York Knicks. He played in just 46 games this past season due to shoulder surgery but earned his third All-Star nod in four seasons.

He averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists before being sidelines, impressive numbers for a No. 2 option.

While his playoff struggles are still in question, averaging 17.1 points and shooting 34.4% from the field and 28.3% from three-point range during the two postseasons he’s played in, Randle has performed outside of that.

To land a star, however, could require them to move the two-time All-NBA selection. Fred Katz of The Athletic wrote that the Knicks aren’t trying to move Randle, but they “recognize” that trading for a star could require them to do so.

“The Knicks are not trying to trade Randle, but they recognize that their quest for a star could require having to do so,” Katz wrote on May 24. “If a suitable target does not pop up this summer, then they could turn their eyes to the 2025 trade deadline, hoping to land one then.”

Kevin Durant Would Statistically Be an Upgrade for the Knicks

Durant has been one of the best scorers in NBA history during his career, earning 14 All-Star selections. The four-time Scoring Champ was efficient again this past season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists.

His shooting splits continue to stand out, shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range on 5.4 attempts per game.

Since the 2020-21 season, Durant has averaged at least 26.9 points per game. His scoring abilities are undeniable and would add a much different look than Randle’s.

Durant had an opportunity to join the New York Knicks in free agency in 2019. However, he joined the Brooklyn Nets, forming a duo with Kyrie Irving.

On an appearance on “Boardroom Cover Story,” Durant said that the Knicks weren’t a “good team to watch.”

“I was looking at the team, and the Knicks was not cool to play for,” Durant said in February. “The team was not cool to watch. It wasn’t a good team to watch.”

A few years later, the Knicks have improved and that could interest him in a trade.