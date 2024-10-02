Proposed Julius Randle Trade Would Break Knicks Fans Hearts

The New York Knicks traded Julius Randle and more for Karl-Anthony Towns on September 27, completing another blockbuster trade in the 2024 offseason. While adding Towns, who shot 41.6% from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per game last year, should help the Knicks, they also moved Randle, an All-NBA player, in the process.

Many have questioned Randle’s potential fit with the Minnesota Timberwolves, including Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report. Bailey proposed a new deal for the Timberwolves, one that could hurt Knicks fans. His trade proposal would move Randle to the Brooklyn Nets.

Nets would get: Randle, a 2025 second-round pick (via Denver or Philadelphia)

Timberwolves would get: Cameron Johnson, Jalen Wilson

“Cameron Johnson’s never scored with near as much volume as Randle, and Jalen Wilson isn’t the kind of top-flight prospect that can reasonably be described as a replacement for a pick (though he did show some scoring chops at Kansas). On the other side of the deal, the Brooklyn Nets are likely hoping for better draft compensation for veterans like Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanović and most of the rest of the roster. What will likely be a late second would surely disappoint Nets fans.

“But it’s not crazy to think Johnson could creep up to 17-18 points per game in the role that’d be waiting for him in Minnesota,” Bailey wrote on October 1. “And like all the other fowrards heading to the Timberwolves in the deals above, he’s a much easier fit alongside Edwards and Gobert than Randle is.”

Randle Viewed as Potential Trade Option

Despite just being traded by the New York Knicks, Randle has still been viewed as a trade candidate. The lack of spacing Randle will offer the Minnesota Timberwolves next to Rudy Gobert is a rightful worry and one they might not be able to succeed with.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports listed the top players on the trade market, which included Randle.

“Randle has already been traded once this offseason. That doesn’t mean he’s safe from another deal in February. Remember, Minnesota has Naz Reid in place and knows he’s capable of starting. If this fit doesn’t work, Minnesota can flip Randle’s salary slot into a different sort of player in February.

“It might even be motivated to do so, given Randle’s player option this offseason. The Timberwolves could go in any direction here,” Quinn wrote on September 28. “There are valid arguments for keeping Randle and extending him, letting him walk for tax savings, or trading him for different types of players. Until we see him play in a Timberwolves uniform, we just don’t know what will make sense.”

Was Moving Randle for Towns the Right Decision?

Ultimately, how the New York Knicks play with Towns will determine whether they made the right decision. On paper, there are also concerns about his potential fit with the Knicks.

The spacing should be the best it’s ever been for Jalen Brunson in his Knicks career, which should only help improve his game.

However, Towns has struggled defensively throughout his career. He’s also had rough performances in the playoffs. In the 2022-23 postseason, he averaged 18.2 points per game but shot just 25.0% from 3-point range on 4.8 attempts per game.

Randle, however, has also struggled in the postseason.

An interesting trade with many question marks for both sides, the Knicks will hope to be on the right side of it.