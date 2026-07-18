Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Post After Meeting Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

Long before Justin Bieber knew who Jalen Brunson was, Brunson was already listening to Bieber before every tip-off.

On Sunday, after leading the New York Knicks to the franchise’s first NBA championship in more than five decades, Brunson finally met the pop superstar at Fanatics Fest NYC.

Hours later, Bieber shared a backstage photo of the two on Instagram, writing, “big moment meeting @jalenbrunson1. so much loveeeeeee.”

For most fans, it was another celebrity crossover.

For Brunson, it was the culmination of a pregame ritual that began at Villanova, survived two NCAA championships and ultimately accompanied him all the way to an NBA title.

Fanatics Fest Brings Two Stars Together

Bieber was one of the biggest surprises of Fanatics Fest’s sold-out third day.

The Grammy Award-winning singer made an unannounced appearance to compete in the Fanatics Games alongside Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic, making a WWE-style entrance to his hit song “YUKON” before quickly climbing to the top of the event’s leaderboard.

Brunson, meanwhile, joined fellow Knicks starters Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges for the “Kings of New York” championship panel.

Fresh off delivering New York’s first NBA championship since 1973, the quartet was greeted by thunderous “MVP!” chants directed at Brunson before parading the Larry O’Brien Trophy through the Javits Center, drawing thousands of cheering fans.

The celebration eventually produced one of the weekend’s most memorable moments when Bieber and Brunson crossed paths backstage.

Knicks Star Has Been a Belieber for Years

Bieber’s Instagram post resonated because Brunson had already made no secret of his admiration for the singer.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brunson revealed that he listens to Bieber immediately before taking the floor.

“I listen to Justin Bieber right before I run out,” Brunson told Fallon.

When Fallon asked whether that happened before every game, Brunson answered without hesitation.

“Every game.”

Play

Brunson explained that the tradition started during his Villanova days after his sister introduced him to Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose.

Before an NCAA Tournament game, Brunson listened to the album on the way to the arena.

Villanova won.

The Wildcats kept winning.

“So I was like, ‘Oh, this might be a thing,'” Brunson recalled.

What began as a superstition soon became a lifelong ritual.

Brunson continued listening to Bieber before games as Villanova captured two NCAA championships, and he never abandoned the routine after reaching the NBA.

From Good Luck Charm to Full-Circle Moment

Brunson’s confession quickly became a viral talking point beyond basketball.

ESPN highlighted the interview on social media, joking that Bieber might be the Knicks star’s “good luck charm.”

On Sunday, Bieber acknowledged the connection himself.

His caption — “big moment meeting @jalenbrunson1. so much loveeeeeee” — drew thousands of reactions, including a playful comment from Overtime that read, “Brunson’s dream came true lol.”

Considering Brunson’s own admission, the joke wasn’t far from reality.

For years, Bieber’s music had served as the soundtrack to Brunson’s biggest basketball moments — from two national championships at Villanova to an NBA Finals MVP performance and the Knicks’ historic title run.

On Sunday, their worlds collided.

The self-confessed Belieber finally met the artist whose songs had soundtracked nearly every meaningful game of his career. This time, it was Bieber sharing the moment with the world.