Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Linked to Blockbuster 2-Time MVP Trade Amid Finals Run

The New York Knicks are two wins away from their first NBA championship in more than five decades, but that has not stopped speculation about a potential pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo from resurfacing.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Milwaukee Bucks could make one final attempt to engage the Knicks in trade discussions involving Antetokounmpo if the franchise ultimately decides to move its two-time MVP this offseason.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook livestream ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Fischer revealed that league sources believe Milwaukee would circle back to New York before finalizing a deal elsewhere.

Bucks Could Make One Last Call to Knicks

“I’ve had multiple people tell me today that if Milwaukee really was getting to the finish line of a Giannis trade to Miami or anywhere else, that they’re calling New York back and saying, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to put Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade for Giannis?'” Fischer said.

The report comes as the Bucks reportedly seek clarity on Antetokounmpo’s future before the June 24 NBA Draft. Any decision involving one of the league’s premier superstars would instantly reshape the NBA landscape.

For the Knicks, however, the timing is notable.

New York entered the Finals focused entirely on ending a 53-year championship drought. Yet Fischer’s report serves as a reminder that Antetokounmpo’s name has hovered around the franchise for much of the past year, particularly after New York acquired Karl-Anthony Towns nearly two years ago.

Towns Has Changed the Narrative During NBA Finals Run

While Towns has experienced some offensive struggles late in games, his overall impact throughout the Finals has been substantial.

The six-time All-Star is averaging 16.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through the first three games of the championship series.

Questions have surfaced about his fourth-quarter production. According to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, Towns has not scored a point in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals, going 0-for-6 from the field in 29.1 minutes.

His second-half scoring has also declined recently. Towns totaled just six combined points after halftime in Games 2 and 3, including a two-point second half during New York’s Game 3 loss.

However, focusing solely on scoring overlooks several of the reasons the Knicks have built a 2-1 series lead.

Towns has been instrumental defensively against Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. In Game 1, New York’s defensive schemes helped limit Wembanyama to 6-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. Towns has also controlled the glass, averaging a double-double while providing valuable playmaking and rim protection.

Those contributions have helped transform perceptions of Towns’ fit in New York.

Long-Term Future Remains a Major Knicks Question

The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently reported that Towns remains eligible for a four-year extension worth approximately $272 million. He has one guaranteed season remaining on his contract and a player option worth roughly $61 million for the 2027-28 campaign.

Amick noted that the Knicks must balance Towns’ future against second-apron salary-cap concerns and the need to maintain roster depth around their championship core.

The conversation surrounding Towns looked much different earlier in the season.

League-wide speculation frequently connected Antetokounmpo to New York, while questions persisted about whether Towns was the ideal centerpiece in coach Mike Brown’s system. The Knicks also chose not to extend Towns before the season, fueling uncertainty about his long-term standing within the organization.

But Towns has spent the postseason reshaping that narrative.

His willingness to embrace a physical, defense-first role has helped guide New York to its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and put the franchise on the verge of a historic title.

That reality could make any future conversation involving Antetokounmpo far more complicated.

If the Bucks ultimately decide to revisit the Knicks before moving their franchise cornerstone, as Fischer suggested, New York may soon face one of the most difficult decisions in recent franchise history: whether a proven championship foundation built around Towns is worth disrupting, even for a player as accomplished as Giannis Antetokounmpo.