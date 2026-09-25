Hi, Subscriber

Knicks ‘Not Close’ on Karl-Anthony Towns Contract

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of New York Knicks
Getty
Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will open their training camp next week, and will officially begin their NBA championship defense when they do. But that defense will already be clouded by questions and concerns off the court and in the payroll ledgers–most notably with the contract extension due to star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

It was revealed this week by ESPN and other outlets that the talks between the Knicks and Towns, who is eligible for a four-year, $276 million extension have “stagnated,” as the two sides have been able to talk about a new deal all summer but have made little progress. On Friday, Brian Windhorst, speaking on “The Hoops Collective” podcast noted just how stagnant it’s gotten.

Windhorst said: “From what I understand they are tens of millions apart. They are not close.”

Knicks Not Panicking on Karl-Anthony Towns Extension … Yet

There’s no sense of panic from the Knicks just yet, though. There is still confidence that a deal can be reached, and the team has made clear they are not out to let Towns walk away in free agency, or to trade him. Towns is signed for this upcoming season and has a $61 million player option next season.

The Knicks and Towns could sign an extension any time from now until free agency starts on June 30, 2027.

Said Windhorst’s podcast partner Tim MacMahon: “It’s looking unlikely that they come to an agreement, he’s an extremely important player. He’s under contract for this season and has a $61m player option. I think it’s something, but not everything.

“I don’t think it’s a toxic situation, and I credit Kat for that. Would he love to get a contract extension? Absolutely. Is he going to take way way below the market value? Entering a summer where a lot of teams are going to have a lot of cap space? No, he’s not going to take a low-ball number.”

Ultimately, though, if Towns does not take enough of a discount, the Knicks would need to trade away another player–OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart–to meet owner James Dolan’s goal of remaining below the second apron of the luxury tax.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

0 Comments

Knicks ‘Not Close’ on Karl-Anthony Towns Contract

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x